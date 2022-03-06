The Simplest Ways to Hide Your Electronic Cables

Let’s talk about cables. You need them to get that sweet energy juice to your TV, and to plug in a myriad of other devices. But they’re ugly little things and having them climb all over your entertaining area is a serious eyesore. They’re also a tripping hazard, which is not something you want to think about when you have guests over, y’know?

Thankfully, there are ways to sort your cable mess out with minimal effort. Here are some suggestions for keeping those bad boys at bay.

5 ways to better organise your cables at home

Tidy things up with velcro cable ties:

VELCRO Brand Fasteners – $16.99

You’re not exactly masking the appearance of the cables, but by keeping them packed together avoids you needing to deal with spindly rogue cords.

Keep your display neat with a cable concealer:

Cable Concealer On-Wall Cord Cover Raceway Kit – $55.63

Available in black and white, this cable concealer acts as a sleek home for all your cords that you can fasten to your wall and forget about.

For your office space, consider this cable clips cord organiser:

Cable Clips Cord Management Organiser – $10.99

If your desk is a mess of cables, this nifty little guy can be attached to the edge or back of your desk and has five slots so you can easily introduce order to the area.

Throw it all in a box:

DMoose Cable Management Box Organiser – $23.49

Okay, that’s not strictly how this works. But the DMoose Cable Management Box is a stylish container where you can place a power board and all its attachments. Very neat, very simple.

Use a cable sleeve:

Cable Management Sleeve – $11.99

If you want an affordable and simple cable organiser, this sleeve may be the way to go. Simply wrap all your cables in here and keep them looking tidy with little effort.

Use some of these tips to tidy up the mess of cables that lives in your home office and living room and you’ll be thanking us after, believe us.