The Top Bridgerton Songs on Spotify So You Can Recreate The Mood At Home

I’m not sure if you’ve heard yet, but there’s a tiny little show on Netflix called Bridgerton that’s getting some attention at the moment. Anyway, if you’re low-key (high-key?) obsessing over the saucy drama you’ve probably found yourself quite enjoying the series’ unique soundtrack. The song covers on the Bridgerton soundtrack have really made an impression.

The Netflix series has taken modern hits by the likes of Harry Styles and Billie Eilish and turned them into stunning classical tunes. And according to data from Spotify last year, a lot of you fast became fans of this fresh, old-meets-new, sound.

People are digging those sexy Bridgerton covers

Apparently, since the series kicked off in December 2020, thousands of Spotify playlists have been created with the term Bridgerton in the title. The Vitamin String Quartet – the musicians behind many of these classical covers – saw more than a 170% increase in streaming globally and more a 240% increase in Australia after Bridgerton season 1 hit screens.

Favourites from season 1 appeared to be ‘thank u, next’ by Vitamin String Quartet, ‘Wildest Dreams’ by Duomo Quartet (we’ll credit the sex montage for this one’s success), ‘Girls Like You’ by Vitamin String Quartet and ‘Strange’ by Kris Smith & Hillary Bowers.

In season 2, the tracks that are getting the most listens are ‘Dancing On My Own’ by Vitamin String Quartet, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ by Kris Bowers, and ‘Stay Away’ by Vitamin String Quartet.

But, I dunno. I kind of dig the classical version of ‘You Oughta Know’ by Duomo, Tomas Peire-Serrate.

If you’d like to make like a Duchess and make love in the rain to the sound of a Taylor Swift cover, you can check out Bridgerton‘s official soundtracks on Spotify below.

All the classical Bridgerton covers

And here’s the full soundtrack for season 1

So, what do you guys think? Are you into the gentle violin of these Regency-era takes of Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus and the like?

This article on Bridgerton songs has been updated since its original publish date.