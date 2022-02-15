Thanks to Woolies, You Can Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Woolworths Mobile is running a rather generous preorder offer where you’ll get a $400 discount on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, a $320 discount on the Galaxy S22+, or a $240 discount on the standard Galaxy S22 if you commit to a plan with the fresh food people.

These discounts are applied across the length of your term, so for example, if you go for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you’ll save $16.66 per month saving on a 24-month term, or $11.11 on a 36-month term.

Woolies meets S22

Here’s what the fresh food people are offering Samsung fans.

Woolies’ 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans:

Here are its 36-month plans:

And here is how Woolies’ cheapest 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plan compares to the competition:

If you’d prefer the Galaxy S22+, you’ll save $360. That’s $15 per month on 24-month plan, or $10 per month on a 36.

Here are Woolies’ 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans:

And here are its 36-month plans:

Here’s how Woolworths’ cheapest 24-month Galaxy S22+ plan compares to the competition:

Lastly, if you pre-order the Galaxy S22, you’ll save $240 over the month of your term. This works out to be $10 per month on a 24-month repayment or $6.66 on a 36-month.

Here are Woolies’ 24-month Galaxy S22 plans:

Here are its 36-month plans:

And this is how Woolworths Mobile’s cheapest 24-month Galaxy S22 plan compares to the competition:

Woolworths Mobile is powered by the Telstra wholesale network, meaning it reaches 98.8 per cent of the population. At this stage, Woolworths doesn’t have access to Telstra’s 5G coverage, however.

Going with Woolworths Mobile gets you a few extras, including 10 per cent off your Woolworths grocery shop once per month and the ability to bank up to 300GB of unused data.

If you pre-order your Galaxy S22 through Woolworths Mobile, you’ll still get the standard Samsung pre-order bonuses.

If you go for the S22, you can pick one of the following:

Wireless In-Car Charger

Wireless Charger Trio

Galaxy Buds 2

Pre-ordering the Galaxy S22+ gets you one of these packs:

Wireless In-Car Charger, 65W Super-fast Wall Charger, and Dual Port Car Charger

Wireless Charger Trio and 65W Super-fast Wall Charger

Galaxy Buds 2 and a Clear Case

And pre-ordering a Galaxy S22 Ultra means you get to choose one of these:

Wireless In-Car Charger, 65W Super-fast Wall Charger, Dual Port Car Charger, and a Black Leather Cover

Wireless Charger Trio, 65W Super-fast Wall Charger, and a Black Leather Cover

Galaxy Buds 2, a Clear Case, and a Simpsons-themed Donut Case

Preorders on the latest S22 kit from Woolies run until March 3.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.