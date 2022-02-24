Tell Us Why The Whitsundays Is Your Ultimate Holiday Destination & You Could Win a $5k Trip There

While many of us have either forgone holidays – or resigned ourselves to remaining in the same state over the past few years – I personally think we all deserve a long, relaxing trip to The Whitsundays.

And luckily, so do the team at Tourism Whitsundays.

What you need to know:

Wanting to share their picturesque views, Tourism Whitsundays has designed three digital windows below for you to feel inspired by. Choose from either the soft, sandy beaches of Hamilton Island, the chance to sleep under the stars with Cruise Whitsundays’ Reefsleep for a new way to see the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef, or the snorkelling haven of InterContinental Hayman Island Resort.

These prizes (and windows) will be ready for you to enter on the 24th of February, 8th of March, and 22nd of March, at 12pm AEDT, respectively.

ENTER HERE

After you’re positively inspired by gazing through the windows, scroll down to tell us, in 25 words or less, why a holiday to The Whitsundays would totally trump any 2022 vacations you had on your list.

Did you have a caravan or camping trip booked in? If you’re one of the lucky three folks to win (or their plus ones) then be sure to enter so you can say sayonara to your OG vacation plan.

Sounds like a good deal, right?

Also, if you’re still traumatised by holiday cancellations (aren’t we all?) then you’re in luck because these $5000 Flight Centre travel vouchers are valid for one whole year. And, if you really can’t wait for the prizes to drop, then book your own Whitsundays holiday, here.

Best of luck to all entrants. Terms and conditions here.