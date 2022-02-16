International Women’s Day Is All About Breaking the Bias This Year, Here’s What’s on the Agenda

We’d like to draw your attention to a very important date that’s coming up. International Women’s Day is just around the corner and while we really should celebrate the amazing women in our lives every day, this is a special occasion that honours the achievements of women worldwide.

If you’re looking to get involved and find out more about International Women’s Day we’ve put together a guide for you.

What is International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated differently in each region of the world. The day is designed to commemorate the cultural, political, social and economic achievements of women. Some regions observe this with a public holiday, others recognise it socially.

IWD is believed to have begun in 1909 in New York City where it was called National Women’s Day.

In the century since, International Women’s Day has picked up speed eventually being recognised by the United Nations and forming a national day of recognition that focuses on a campaign around women’s issues.

Some of the goals for IWD outlined by the official website are to:

celebrate women’s achievements

raise awareness about women’s equality

lobby for accelerated gender parity

fundraise for female-focused charities

When is International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day is held on March 8. In 2022 it will fall on a Tuesday.

This year the theme of IWD is ‘Break The Bias’ with the official UN theme being ‘gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.

Who are the inspiring women behind International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day began with 15,000 women marching through New York City to demand better pay and voting rights. From there, millions of inspiring women joined the cause to get us to where we are today.

Some notable female supporters over the years include Clara Zetkin, who was the leader of the Women’s office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany, that brought the idea of an international day for women to the table at the International Conference of Working Women in 1910. Following this 100 women from 17 countries agreed with the idea and IWD was born.

Since then there have been thousands of inspiring women campaigning for female-focused issues. Some, like Sylvia Pankhurst, were arrested for their support of suffrage over the years, but eventually won to bring us some of the equal rights women enjoy today.

How can you get involved at this year’s International Women’s Day?

The organisation is motivating people to call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping wherever it is present. Supporters of the movement can post an image on social media striking a crossed arms pose to show solidarity with the hashtag #BreakTheBias.

Another way to get involved is to either organise or attend an IWD event. The IWD website has resources available to help anyone with planning their own event for the day.

Here are some other ideas to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Listen to a podcast

There are plenty of excellent podcasts out there that are either hosted by women or deal with women-centric issues. Consider filling your ears with one of these on IWD to get inspired and educate yourself on a relevant topic.

If you need some suggestions of podcasts for women we have a few favourites.

Support women-led businesses

Women-led businesses deserve our support every day, but even more so if we want to reach gender equality.

There’s no lack of women-led businesses out there to support, it sometimes just takes a bit of research to understand where exactly your money is going.

If you need some help we’ve pulled together a list of businesses run by women that deserve your attention.

Watch a female-focused show or movie

If you’re seeking ways to support the sisterhood from the comfort of your couch then plonk yourself down with a female-focused TV show or movie.

Thankfully, there are quite a few of them these days. From inspiring performances like Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel to shows about the power of female communities, like Issa Rae’s Insecure, there’s no shortage of excellent TV shows about women nowadays.

Hopefully, this helps you get everything you need to out of this year’s International Women’s Day. And if you’re wondering, yes, there is also an International Men’s Day.