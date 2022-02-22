This Cordless Air Duster is the Easiest Way to Keep Your Tech Clean

Do you ever just look down at the keyboard on your laptop or computer and shiver at the sight of how much dust and dirt is accumulating between your keys? The same can be said for a range of tech gadgets when they’re not in use (or floating at the bottom of a bag somewhere) — think headphones, phones and digital, film and polaroid cameras. Aside from cleaning cloths, small cordless air dusters can be a great way to keep all your tech dust-free.

Most air dusters are small, handheld gadgets that use air to flush out your devices. They’re generally safe enough to use on more tech and are way better than buying individual cans of compressed air. Plus, most of them don’t contain any refrigerants, accelerants or gas, so you won’t be breathing in any nasty vapours given off by other aerosol dusters.

This one from Koonie’s is currently a best-seller on Amazon with hundreds of excellent reviews. According to the manufacturer, it cranks out air at 3,300RPM and features a rechargeable 6,000mAH battery that can run for over 30 minutes. It also equates to around 5,000 cans of a traditional duster, so this $62 bad boy essentially pays for itself after a few months of use.

Alternatively, Amazon is also offering some pretty sweet deals on the Bye Bug Cordless Air Duster ($100) and the SooPii Cordless Air Duster ($80) handheld devices.

That said, if you’re looking for more of a full-on cleaning kit with all the bells and whistles, this one from IT Dusters should have you sorted. For just $120, you get the full dusting unit which includes the 550-watt motor base that features two different airflow speeds, four different shaped duster heads and three separate brushes for accurate and precise cleaning.

They’re also selling their Original Electric Air Duster for around $100 right now, which comes with everything but the brushes.

Investing in one of these little air dusters can go a long way in extending the life of your tech products and will have all your tech gadgets looking (and working) like new in a matter of minutes. If you’re keen to check out some other alternatives on Amazon, you can head here.

May your days be dust-free, friends!