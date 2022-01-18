PlayStation Has 22 New Games Releasing This Year

Gamers, prepare your piles of shame because PlayStation is coming at you with not one, not two, but 22 new games this year. From long-awaited sequels like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok to brand new games like Sifu, 2022 is a good year to be a PS4 or PS5 owner.

This week, PlayStation outlined in a blog post exactly which games players can look forward to in 2022. Here’s the complete list.

New PlayStation games releasing in 2022

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Release date: January 20

Another game inspired by the works of Tom Clancy, Rainbow Six Extraction drops players into an alien invasion where they must tactically work together to extract or explore new monster-infested territories.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Release date: January 28 (PS5), PC 2022

Naughty Dog’s hit Uncharted games get a remaster with this new PS5 collection. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collates Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy into one collection made specifically for the PS5. It’s the perfect preparation before you go out and see the movie.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Release date: February 4

The sequel to the parkour zombie apocalypse shooter is finally here. Dying Light 2 takes place 20 years after the original where infected enemies remain slow during the day and deadly at night. Also, it won’t take 500 hours to finish.

OlliOlli World

Release date: February 8

Missing Tony Hawk’s skateboard games? OlliOlli World is here to fill the void. The 3D skateboarding game allows players to perfectly pull off grabs, grinds and other tricks all from a new perspective.

Horizon Forbidden West

Release date: February 18

Horizon Zero Dawn introduced players to a new tech-apocalypse world where humanity had returned to its tribal roots and monstrous machines roamed the land. Horizon Forbidden West takes us even further into this incredible world as Aloy heads into the west to face a new danger with new and even more difficult machines to master.

Sifu

Release date: February 20

Sifu is one of the most intriguing games hitting PlayStation in 2022. Equipped with an awesome art style, incredible combat and a roguelike twist, Sifu follows a young man’s quest to avenge his family. With every death, your character is resurrected. That doesn’t stop them from aging though, and while your health decreases, your power grows.

Elden Ring

Release date: February 25

FromSoftware’s next game is Elden Ring, a new fantasy epic from the minds of George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki. The game promises to introduce new combat techniques, weapons, skills and plenty of challenges.

Forspoken

Release Date: March 3

Forspoken is an intriguing new fantasy game from the writers of Star Wars: Rogue One and Uncharted. The trailer doesn’t give much away but shows a blend of new fantasy worlds with an epic style of traversal.

Gran Turismo 7

Release date: March 4

Gran Turismo 7 culminates seven games worth of driving simulator experience which results in an even bigger, better and more realistic driving game. The new game features hundreds of customisable vehicles, seasonal events and real-world tracks, all optimised for PS5.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Release date: March 18

A new take on the world of the original Final Fantasy game, Stranger of Paradise sees a bunch of new characters attempt to bring forth the prophecy of the Warriors of Light.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Release date: March 25

Borderlands fans rejoice because everyone’s favourite, Tiny Tina, is getting her own adventure. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has everything that you love from the looter-shooter franchise, including dragons.

Babylon’s Fall

Release date: May 24

Babylon’s Fall is a four-player co-op game from the makers of NieR: Automata. The action RPG combines fluid combat, new weapon and skill trees and combo strings all set within a medieval fantasy world.

Stray

Release date: Early 2022

Cats! Who doesn’t love cats? Or a game where you get to play as a cat? Stray’s premise is simple: you roam a new neon world full of robots and devoid of humans – as a cat.

God of War Ragnarok

Release date: 2022 TBC

2018’s God of War was one of the best PlayStation exclusives in history. Now it’s coming back with God of War: Ragnarok, a sequel that will continue to uncover Kratos’ struggles as a father as he helps his son find his place in the world.

Gotham Knights

Release date: 2022 TBC

Batman fans have a lot to look forward to this year with not only a new movie but also a new Batman game. The spiritual successor to the Arkham series, Gotham Knights brings Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood and Nightwing together to solve mysteries and take on Gotham’s toughest criminals.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Release date: 2022 TBC

Tango Gameworks brings another survival horror game to PlayStation in 2022 with Ghostwire Tokyo. The scene is set within Japanese folklore and urban legends where players are tasked with exploring a haunted Tokyo amidst a mass disappearance.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release date: 2022 TBC

The actual successor to the Batman Arkham games from Rocksteady is another DC comics take, this time on the Suicide Squad. Players can choose Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark or Deadshot as their character, then use their unique abilities and weapons to take down the members of the Justice League.

Salt and Sacrifice

Release date: 2022 TBC

The follow up to Salt and Sanctuary is Salt and Sacrifice, another souls-like fantasy RPG. The side-scrolling game is set in a land plagued with powerful mages who are hunted by the Marked Inquisitors. As one of these inquisitors, players are tasked with pursuing and hunting Mages in the realm.

Little Devil Inside

Release date: 2022 TBC

Some words PlayStation has used to describe Little Devil Inside include “maquette-style”, “quaint Victorian” and “Lovecraftian horror”. If that ticks all your boxes you’ll love this new survival exploration game.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Release date: 2022 TBC

Not much has been revealed about the Oxenfree sequel but if you loved the original game you’ll be excited to get your hands on this one. If you need a refresher, Oxenfree mixed side-scrolling, point-and-click and supernatural chills together for one of the best indie games of the year.

Tchia

Release date: 2022 TBC

Tchia is an exploration-heavy game set in a tropical paradise. Players can pick up a ukelele, climb and glide through stunning landscapes and swim through coral reefs. It’s the holiday we could all use right about now.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Release date: 2022 TBC

Gollum was always one of the most interesting characters from The Lord of the Rings and now his backstory will be explored properly in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

That sure is a whole lot of PlayStation games to add to your list in 2022. If you’re looking for something new to play ASAP, check out our list of the best new video game releases this month.