The Top 10 Games PS5 Owners Couldn’t Stop Playing in 2021

Can you believe it’s been a year since the PS5 launched? Over that 12 months, it has not become any easier to buy the next-gen console. For the lucky few who have managed to secure one, Sony’s data has revealed the top PS5 games console owners are playing.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, revealed that PS5 owners have collectively played over 4.6 billion hours of games.

Ten top games emerged from that insane amount of gameplay. Here’s what PS5 owners have been playing over the past year.

These are the top 10 PS5 games people are playing

Fortnite

Fortnite is easily one of the most popular games in the world on every platform. So it’s no surprise it made the cut for the PS5’s top games.

Be part of an ever-evolving multiplayer experience spread across three main modes, each with a unique play approach, rewards to unlock and things to discover. Join your friends in an immense elimination match and fight to be the last ones standing in Battle Royale, collaborate to craft your own dream Fortnite world in Creative mode or band together with up to three friends to fend off hordes of monsters in Save the World. Every mode evolves naturally with weekly updates that add or remove weapons or introduce new events and seasonal updates that reshape the game world, add new rewards to unlock or brand-new in-game features. Only one rule matters: the more you play, the more you earn.

The game is online, free and cross-gen, meaning you can play with your mates on any supported platform and it has been upgraded for the PS5.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was one of the first games to launch on the PS5 last November and clearly a lot of people picked it up straight away.

Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more.

FIFA 21

If there’s one thing EA is good at its sports games and FIFA 21 did not disappoint.

Powered by Frostbite™, FIFA 21 raises the game with fresh features that let you enjoy even bigger victories together in VOLTA FOOTBALL and FIFA Ultimate Team™, feel a new level of gameplay realism that rewards you for your creativity and control, manage every moment in Career Mode, and experience unrivalled authenticity that gives you the most true-to-life experience of The World’s Game.

NBA 2K21

Gamers, they love their sport, ok? NBA 2K21 is just another one of the major sporting games that PS5 gamers obsessed over this past year.

With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture – where Everything is Game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a Viking, sailing around and marauding for loot, then the latest Assassin’s Creed instalment is made for you.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a mysterious and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a sci-fi dream for gamers as you join your friends in an expanding multiplayer world with deep lore, awesome loot and epic story expansions.

Dive into the world of Destiny 2 to explore the mysteries of the solar system and experience the definitive action MMO. Join millions of players, create your Guardian and start collecting unique weapons and armour to customize your look and play style. Embark on challenging co-op missions and a variety of competitive PvP modes. Experience Destiny 2’s evolving story with friends or explore the stars as a fireteam of one.

Destiny 2 is free to download on the PlayStation store but does require a PS Plus subscription to play online.

MLB The Show 21

Another sporting game that made the list was MLB The Show 21, which tackles the baseball league.

The 2021 edition has new players, game modes and more intense moment-to-moment action on the field.

Experience faster, deeper and more intense moment-to-moment match action on the baseball field in this year’s MLB® The Show™ 21 from San Diego Studio. Play a variety of game modes for all your rookie players and returning seasoned vets.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Another hit game that launched with the PS5 was the Spider-Man sequel, Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game is shorter than the original but doesn’t fall short in gameplay quality or story.

In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Demon’s Souls

Demon’s Souls is a remake of the hit original game, rebuilt from scratch for the PS5. Does that also make the game even harder? Those 4.6 billion gameplay hours had to come from somewhere.

From Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake introduces the horrors of a fog-laden, dark fantasy land to a whole new generation of gamers. Those who have faced its trials and tribulations before, can once again challenge the darkness in stunning visual quality and incredible performance.

NBA 2K22

Surprise! Another sporting game rounds out the list. This time it’s NBA 2K22 which must have racked up some serious hours to make its way onto this list after only releasing in September.

NBA 2K22 puts the entire basketball universe in your hands. PLAY NOW in real NBA and WNBA environments against authentic teams and players. Build your own dream team in MyTEAM with today’s stars and yesterday’s legends. Live out your own pro journey in MyCAREER and experience your personal rise to the NBA. Flex your management skills as a powerful Executive in MyNBA and MyWNBA.

As you can see, sports video games took out a fair chunk of the top 10 games on PS5 for the year. Alongside those were a few PS5 exclusives like Spider-Man and Demon’s Souls.

As more players (hopefully) get their hands on PS5 consoles over the next year, it will be interesting to see what makes the top 10 in 2022.

Did your favourite PS5 game make the list? Let us know in the comments.