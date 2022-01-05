Uncharted Movie: Everything You Need to Know About Tom Holland’s Latest Film

Uncharted is a 10+ year-strong series that has won the hearts of loads of gamers over the years. It’s also, arguably, caught the attention of folks who aren’t super into gaming. I very clearly remember watching friends play the game as a teenager and being totally enthralled by the storyline even though I never played myself (Is that embarrassing? Ah well). Anyway. Uncharted fans now have a new way to dive into the world of Nathan Drake with the upcoming movie, and people are excited.

If you’re keen to learn about the Uncharted movie, its cast and the action-packed story, here’s your guide to everything we know.

What is Uncharted?

On the gaming side of things, Uncharted is an action-adventure series from Naughty Dog. The first game, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, came out in 2007 and since then, the series has continued to grow with additions Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009), Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception (2011), Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016) and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (2017).

The series centres on treasure hunters Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer who explore all corners of the globe and, naturally, run into a whole lot of problems along the way.

The Uncharted movie builds on this story, and is described as “a prequel to the games, starring Holland as a younger Drake, showing us details of how he came to meet and befriend Sully”.

The official synopsis gives us a little more detail about the film saying:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother… but only if they can learn to work together.

Uncharted movie trailer

Fans got their eyeballs across an official trailer on October 22, and the film is looking like it’s going to be an action-filled, but also pretty damn funny, journey.

Check it out for yourselves here:

Here’s the second official trailer for Uncharted which shows off even more action.

If you’re intrigued by that stunning cargo plane scene from the tail end of the trailers, Sony revealed an extended clip of the scene at CES this year.

Who’s in the cast lineup?

Tom Holland (Spider-Man Homecoming) stars as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg (Ted) is Victor Sullivan aka Sully, Sophia Ali (The Wilds) plays Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) plays Braddock and Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots) also makes an appearance.

Here’s a guide to the characters in the game, if you’d like to keep reading.

What’s the film’s release date?

The Uncharted movie is slated for a release date of February 17, 2022, in Australia.

Here’s hoping Covid doesn’t get in the way of that, yeah?

Anything else I should know?

