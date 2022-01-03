All The Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in January

If you thought 2021 was a big year for new video games, wait until you see 2022. The lineup is absolutely stacked with games that will fill up your pile of shame.

Starting us off in the new year we have a brand new Pokémon game on the Nintendo Switch and the next instalment in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six series.

Here are all the major new games you have to look forward to in January.

What new video games are releasing in January 2022?

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Release date: January 20

Tom Clancy’s books have been used as a jumping-off point for all sorts of movies, TV shows and video games. Rainbow Six Extraction allows players to squad up into trios and fight a bunch of deadly aliens known as Archaeans.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox

Rugby 22

Release date: January 27

Literally kicking off sports games for the year is Rugby 22. The sport simulator boasts a new deep tactical system and is home to some of the world’s most recognisable teams that you can manage in tournaments, official leagues and career mode.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox One | Xbox Series X

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Release date: January 28

We’re no strangers to Pokémon by now but Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks different to any game in the series we’ve seen before. Set in the early years of the Sinnoh region, Arceus provides a blend of open-world exploration and action RPG, and it looks damn gorgeous.

Pre-order it now: Switch

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Release date: January 28

Uncharted is one of PlayStation’s most iconic franchises and it’s even due for the movie treatment soon. Before that, you can catch up on all the action with the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection which brings Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to the PS5 for the first time.

The games offer three different performance modes with 4K at both 30fps and 60fps on offer as well as a Performance Plus mode which provides 1080p resolution with 120fps. As per usual the PS5 edition will also bring 3D audio, fast load times and take advantage of the DualSense controller.

Pre-order it now: PS5

That’s just the beginning of all the new games coming our way in 2022. If you’re searching for a game to play over the summer holidays here are some of the top games PS5 players loved from last year.

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll be bringing you lists of the best games to buy each month throughout 2022.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in January? Let us know in the comments.