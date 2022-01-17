5 Juicers Worthy of Space on Your Kitchen Counter

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to start 2022 on a ‘new year, new me‘ note, you might be looking for ways to create some healthier habits in your life. We’re talking about practices like gratitude journaling, home workouts and more greens into your diet. If the latter is what you’re after, adding a freshly made juice to your morning routine is an easy way to do it. And you’re in luck because we’ve been on a hunt for the best juicers you can buy in Australia without sacrificing quality and nutrients.

Typically, there are three types of juicers on the market, ‘cold press’ or slow juicers, centrifugal juicers and citrus juicers. A slow juicer is best if you’re looking to preserve the nutrients in the fruits and vegetables that you’re juicing.

Then, you’ve got centrifugal juicers. They’re the most common, popular and affordable type of juicer. They do a similar thing to a slow juicer, only they spin at high speeds and use centrifugal force to separate the pulp from the juice.

Lastly, you’ve got citrus juicers. They basically do what it says on the lid, and are perfect for squeezing oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruits.

Once you’ve decided what kind you’d prefer, it’s as simple as finding the brand that suits your budget. And that’s where we come in. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of slow juicers and centrifugal juicers that are worthy of the counter space in your kitchen.

READ MORE Are Juices Really Healthier Than Smoothies?

Making your morning juice doesn’t have to be complicated, especially with an easy-to-use juicer like this 800-watt one from Nutribullet. It features two speeds, a wide chute to accommodate whole fruits and vegetables to minimise prep, and just a handful of easy-to-clean, dishwasher-safe parts.

You can buy the NutriBullet Juicer ($142.49) from Amazon here.

Squeeze every ounce of nutrients from your favourite fruits and veggies with this cold press juicer from Eurochef. It’s as powerful as it is quiet and won’t ever clog. The dry pulp is automatically ejected into the supplied container leaving nothing but clean, fresh juice.

You can buy the Eurochef Cold Press Slow Juicer ($139) from eBay here.

If creating yummy, nourishing juice combos is your morning ritual, this one from Koios might be worth investing in. It’s easy to use, easy to clean and pretty affordable as far as good quality juicers go.

You can buy the Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machine ($196.32) from Amazon here.

Keen to upgrade your current setup? Why not consider this one from Aeitto. Aeitto is said to have upgraded the auger of the juicer to increase the yield and retain more abundant nutrients (read: more and better juice).

You can buy the Aeitto Slow Juicer ($276.04) from Amazon here.

If you’re looking for one with excellent reviews, look no further than the Mueller juicer. To quote one reviewer, “Love this juicer! It’s easy to put together and clean. It’s dishwasher safe. You can put the whole fruit in, and it separates the seeds from the juice itself.”

You can buy the Mueller Austria Juicer ($298.69) from Amazon here.