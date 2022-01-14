18 Things That’ll Help You Smash Those New Year’s Goals No Matter What They Are

Happy New Year, and welcome to 2022, friends! I know with COVID-19 (and the new Omicron strain) running rampant again, it feels like we’re stuck in some kind of broken record and much less like we’ve entered a fresh start. So, if you’re tired, burnt out and just not feeling like making any new year goals this time around, I don’t blame you. Just surviving through a global pandemic alone is already one massive feat.

But, if you’re like me (AKA a meticulous type A) who likes to plan her life down to the tee, then new year goals can often be a form of comfort and structure in an otherwise anxious and chaotic time. They also loosely give me something to strive towards, which I really enjoy.

What new year goals to make?

This is something only you can answer for yourself. Personally, I like to sit down with a big piece of paper and hypothetically split my life into subcategories (e.g. physical, mental, spiritual, relationships, career and just general life), then jot down a couple of things I’d like to achieve within those areas.

If you prefer a more visual approach, you might like to collect some pictures (manifestation board style) from magazines or Pinterest to represent things you’d like to achieve by the time Christmas rolls around. I’ve done this in the past, and it really helps you envision the places you want to go or things you want to do. This also helps a seemingly big task seem less daunting.

Alternatively, you might just have one big goal like “land my dream job”, with a bunch of mini-goals to get you there, and that’s okay, too.

If you need some inspo, a couple of popular ones are:

Get healthier (which doesn’t just mean losing weight)

Move your body more

Learn to cook

Drink two litres of water a day

Sleep a full eight hours

Create deeper relationships with those around you

Get out of debt

Save money (or buy a house, car, holiday etc.)

Travel somewhere new

Land your dream job

Learn a new language

How to keep your new year resolutions?

The key is not to put too much pressure on your new year goals. Instead, I like to see them as a rough guideline as opposed to stringent rules. This means, if I manage to tick four goals off my list and two fall off the bandwagon, I don’t beat myself up. You’re still four wins closer to where you want to be. Punishing yourself into getting them done isn’t a healthy method and might have the opposite effect (AKA you giving up your goals altogether).

On that note – it’s important to ensure your resolutions are realistic to begin with.

What does help keep me on track, though, is writing down exactly how I’m going to achieve my goals. For example this year, I want to take up running, so I’ve decided to get an Apple watch to help me measure my progress, and I have downloaded Strava to set mini distance goals per month.

To give you all a head start on what your mini-goals might be, I’ve popped below some of the most popular new year resolutions alongside a couple of things that’ll help you kick start them. Whether it’s to become more environmentally conscious or just stick to that damn nightly skincare routine, there’s guaranteed something for you in here.

If you want to get healthier (and no, that doesn’t just mean losing weight)

I know these smartwatch babies have been around for a while, but if you’ve been hanging to invest in one, there’s no better time like the present. Not only is it incredibly helpful when it comes to tracking workouts, sleep patterns, your heart rate and more, but it connects to a bunch of other Apple accessories allowing you to make calls, use Siri and even participate in some good ol’ guided outdoor runs on Apple Fitness+. I know that’s what I’ll be doing.

You can buy the Apple Watch ($599) from Amazon here.

An incredibly easy step to getting healthier in the kitchen is getting yourself an air fryer. This is one the God tier of my kitchen appliances because it’s quick, easy and allows me to make billions of recipes (think chicken, healthy chips, cakes and more) with less oil at the click of a button. If your other resolution is learning to cook, this might just kill two birds with one stone.

You can buy the AusPure Kitchen Premium Digital Air Fryer ($212.49) from Amazon here.

If you’re onto your fourth year of writing “I will drink more water this year” but never follow through, let me introduce you to the Hydration Tracking Water Bottle that gives you pointers for how much water you should have consumed by different times of the day. It also doesn’t have any lame quotes like “you’re nearly there!” plastered all over the front because I don’t know about you, but I don’t want everyone on the train to know that my 21-year-old self needs a drink bottle to keep tabs of my fluid intake.

You can buy the Hydration Tracking Water bottle ($26.03) from Amazon here

If your aim is to get your body movin’ a lil more, nothing goes down better than some new activewear. You know I’m right.

You can buy the Champion Life Racecrop SF Rib ($39.99) from THE ICONIC here.

If you want to prioritise making more time for yourself

I’m a gratitude journal enthusiast, and I love how taking five minutes to myself every morning allows me to set my intentions, structure my day and put life into perspective. If you haven’t tried it yet, it’s a game-changer, and you can’t change my mind.

You can buy the The Five-Minute Journal ($41) from Amazon here.

If you’re a sucker for self-improvement and growth, this book is an absolute must-have on your shelf (or in your hot girl summer tote). From exploring the cognitive biases that impact how we see our lives to asking why we hold on to things that aren’t meant for us, Brianna Wiest has given us the ultimate page-turner. Spoiler alert: it will, in fact, change the way you think.

You can buy 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think by Brianna Wiest ($23.45 ) from Amazon here.

I used to have a diary that gave me a cute quote every day of the year, and I loved the little mood boost it gave me in the morning before I started my day, so if you’re in need of a recharge in the AM, one of these self-love calendars just might do the trick.

You can buy the A Year of Self-Love Page-A-Day Calendar 2022 ($19.25) from Amazon here.

If your aim is to take yourself on a spiritual/mindfulness journey — or simply just try out a new type of meditation — may I suggest some sound meditation singing bowls? Not only are they incredibly relaxing, but it’s also learning a new skill at its finest. Make sure you’re serious about it though, because these babies are a lil’ exxy. You can try just buying one bowl as well to see if it’s your thing.

You can buy Chakra Tuned Set of 7 Crystal Singing Bowls ($959.99) from Amazon here.

If you want to have deeper relationships

If you’re trying to deepen your relationship with your partner and spend more quality time together, then this cute lil’ scratch off adventure poster is the coolest bucket list to have on hand. It also helps provide inspiration when you want to head out but have no idea what to do.

Don’t have a partner but want to deepen your other relationships? Do it with your best friend or siblings instead!

You can buy the Wishmead 100 Dates Scratch Off Poster ($66.67) from Amazon here.

If 2022 is the time to deepen your connections, then getting down n’ dirty (of the mental kind) with this critical thinking card game by internet personality Flex Mami is the perfect way to do it.

You can buy the Flex Factory Critical Thinking Card Game ($29.99) from Flex Factory here.

And we can’t forget about deepening our connection with ourselves, can we?

You can buy the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator ($169.95) from Lovehoney here.

If you want to be more sustainable and environmentally conscious

New to the foray into living sustainably? Start with some vegan food wraps! These printed bad boys will save you from having to buy cling wrap ever again. A damn good investment to me!

You can buy the Green + Kind Vegan Food Wraps 3-Pack ($34.95) from Flora & Fauna here.

Morning coffee one of your guilty pleasures? Start making it environmentally friendly with these reusable coffee pods!

You can buy the SealPod Reusable Coffee Capsules 2-Pack ($52) from Flora & Fauna here.

If you’re hoping to travel more

Now that Australia’s borders have opened and the country’s domestic restrictions are easing day by day, it’s time to add travelling back onto your reso list. So, make sure you’re prepared for the endless trips with this cute lil’ Samsonite suitcase. Bonus points for having four spinner wheels because anyone who has had a case with only two probably feels my pain.

You can buy the Samsonite OC2Lite Hardside Spinner Suitcase ($269) from Amazon here.

If you’d like to learn a new skill or pick up a new hobby

I love setting book goals for the year. Currently speaking, I’m aiming to have 25 finished in 2022. If you’re hoping to do the same but don’t like having to house those books on your shelves after they’re finished, the Kindle is an oldie, but a goodie!

You can also use a bunch of different book-tracking apps to help see how you’re progressing toward your goal.

You can buy the Kindle ($199) from Amazon here.

Planning a summer trip to Europe now that you’re allowed overseas? Start preparing now by learning some Italian. Beats the Duolingo owl by a mile. What’s better? You only have to fork out 15 minutes a day.

You can buy the Complete Language Pack Italian: Learn in just 15 minutes a day ($36.25) from Amazon here.

If 2022 is the year you want to stick to a nightly skincare routine

I’m slowly trying to get my night skincare routine down pat, and the foundations of a good one always start with a fragrance-free cleanser like this Cera Ve one. Take it from me it’s also a hit for those with sensitive faces.

You can buy the Cera Ve Cream-to-Foam Cleanser ($19.99) from Chemist Warehouse here.

When it comes to skincare, keeping your makeup brushes clean and bacteria-free is almost just as important as keeping your nightly routine in check (if not more). So, don’t be caught lacking and nab yourself this makeup cleaning and drying set (AKA a bloody genius invention). First, it whirls around your makeup brush for an optimal clean, then dries them for immediate use — chef’s kiss.

You can buy the Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine ($29.11) from Amazon here.