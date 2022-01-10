The 10 Best Portable Speakers to Bring the Noise Wherever You Go

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to portable speakers, we’re pretty spoilt for choice these days with hundreds of different options out there, coming in all different shapes and sizes. However, whether or not the speaker is good is another question altogether. That’s why we’ve trawled through the depths of the internet to select 10 of the best portable speakers, across a range of prices – from cheap and mid-weight to real expensive.

READ MORE Everything You Need to Start a Podcast on a Budget

Best portable speakers under $100

Soundcore Motion Q speaker, $49.99

If your ideal Bluetooth speaker is portable and not very expensive, Anker’s Soundcore Motion Q is what you want. This small speaker is built for portability, but its sound quality is fantastic despite its size. The Motion Q uses two full-range drivers to achieve a rich, full 360° sound, with a 10-hour playtime.

It’s also waterproof, so if you accidentally leave it out in the rain or it takes an unfortunate tumble into a pool, it’ll keep on going.

Tribit MaxSound Plus speaker, $196.74

For its price, Tribit’s MaxSound Plus is one of the best all-around portable speakers. You’ll get quality audio performance across the treble and mids, with XBass Technology that really gets the bass booming.

The real draw for the StormBox is that it can manage an impressive 20-hour playtime, something that the more expensive portable speakers don’t come close to. Its durable, waterproof design also means you can take it anyway without living in fear that it’s one accident away from retirement.

Anker Soundcore 2, $49.99

Anker Soundcore 2 is a good portable speaker if you’re after something that’ll serve your everyday needs while bringing the noise to any party you host.

It’s also got 24 hours of non-stop playback and a patented spiral bass port that boosts low-end frequencies to make the beats hit even harder. Thank us later.

Best portable speakers under $200

Bose SoundLink Micro speaker, $135

Bose’s SoundLink Micro really lives up to its name in terms of size. While that smaller size does kind of feel you’re getting “less” compared to other speakers in this price range, the Micro more than makes up for it with its great playback. It may be small, but it’s plenty loud without losing quality.

This is the go-to if you want a speaker that really lives up to the “portable” part of its name. Just strap it to your bag while on a hike, or attach it to your esky when you’re having a picnic with a few friends. The only downside is that it has a six-hour battery life.

JBL Flip 5 speaker, $148

If you’re someone who isn’t too fussed about what type of audio tech is under the hood of your speaker, and just want an all-rounder with excellent sound quality, JBL’s Flip 5 is the speaker for you.

Compared to similar portable speakers, it has a more compact design, but its sound can still fill a room with no problem while managing a decent 12-hour playback time.

Sony SRS-XB23 Extra Bass Speaker, $168.21

Are you someone who loves clear low-end tones and needs their tunes with an extra helping of bass? Well, Sony’s SRS-XB23 Extra Bass speaker does exactly what it says on the box.

The SRS-XB23 is waterproof, dustproof and shockproof, making it a great option if you want an outdoor speaker that can withstand the elements. It comes with a built-in strap, making it easy to attach to your tent or backpack when you’re out and about.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker, $145

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker AKA that one portable speaker everyone seems to have. That makes sense, though, because this speaker really packs a punch, delivering clear and balanced audio, no matter what you’re pumping.

One of the biggest advantages that the Boom 3 has over other portable speakers in this price range is its fantastic battery life that can deliver a strong 15-hours of playtime.

It’s a great option for both an inside and outside speaker, with a durable build that’s water, dust and drop proof. The Boom 3 was built to last.

Best portable speakers over $200

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 speaker, $249

If the standard UE Boom 3 didn’t quite meet your sound needs, the Megaboom 3. It’s got everything that makes its smaller sibling a good portable speaker, cranked up to the max.

If you like your music loud, the Megaboom’s larger sub-woofer delivers some wall-rattling bass while still managing a crisp, clear playback. It also has a huge 20-hour battery life, so you’ll get a good amount of tunes in before needing to throw it on charge again.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus speaker, $491.13

Bose’s SoundLink Revolve Plus speaker might be hard to validate when you see how small it is. But don’t let its size fool you. The Revolve is a great sounding speaker.

It’s full 360° audio creates an immersive soundscape with a full, rich sound. No matter where you position it, you’ll get a consistent, clear coverage. Thanks to its built-in mic, it can also be used wirelessly with virtual home assistant technology or for calls and conferences.

Sonos Move speaker, $803.96

This portable speaker doesn’t come cheap, but you can’t argue with the results. Sonos have well-established themselves as reliable audio brand, and the Move is a further testament to this.

The Move includes two Class-D digital amplifiers, one downward-firing tweeter and one mid-woofer, meaning you’ll get high-end audio playback with a crystal clear soundstage. This portable speaker also comes with smart-audio function that allows the Move to adjust its playback according to the surrounding environment.

The only downside to this speaker is that, because of the tech inside of it, it’s heavier than most portable speakers.