The Anker Soundcore Ace A0 Speaker Lets You Take Your Music Anywhere for Just $10

Published 30 mins ago: December 7, 2021 at 4:03 pm -
Image: Anker
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.

Summer is here, which means it’s high time for some long park picnics or days spent at the beach. And one of the best ways to make the most out of your day is to add some music into the mix with a portable Bluetooth speaker. While there are plenty of great options for portable speakers out there, they can cost you.

If you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker that’s extremely portable and cheap, you can currently pick up the Anker Soundcore Ace A0 speaker while it’s on sale for only $10. So not only will you have a speaker that literally fits into your pants pocket, but you’ll also be saving over 55% off its recommended retail price ($22.99).

anker soundcore speaker
Image: Anker

As far as electronic brands go, Anker is a pretty well-respected name. There’s a good chance you or someone you know owns one of its wireless phone chargers or USB hubs. Anker’s Soundcore series is a line of Bluetooth speakers that are designed to provide quality, portable audio experiences at a more affordable price.

Unsurprisingly, with such a limited amount of space, the Soundcore Ace A0’s design and use are pretty simple. One side is the speaker and the other is an all-in-one control button. It has a battery life of around four hours, which should give you plenty of time to listen to your favourite tunes while soaking up the sun while beachside.

The Ace A0 also comes with a lanyard, so you can hang it up when at home, or attach it to your belt or backpack if you’re out on a hike. The speaker has a diameter of around 7.6cm, which is just a bit bigger than the diameter of a can of soft drink.

With Christmas right around the corner, this portable Bluetooth speaker is also a great pick for a last-minute stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift.

You can pick up the Anker Soundcore Ace A0 speaker for $10 here.

Chris is an E-Commerce Editor who works across Pedestrian Group’s many titles. He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

