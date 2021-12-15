Where to Watch the NYE Fireworks From Every Major City in Australia

With COVID-19 bringing a sense of uncertainty to the holiday season of yet another year, loads of Australians are feeling on edge about their potential plans for New Year’s Eve. Despite all that, however, there’s one thing we know we can expect. And that’s a NYE fireworks display come December 31.

Here’s when and where to watch around Australia – whether you’re keen to catch a pre-midnight show, a live stream or the big show in the flesh.

Sydney’s 2021 NYE fireworks display

After event cancellations in previous years, City of Sydney has confirmed that the 2021/2022 New Year’s Eve fireworks will be running at both 9:00 pm and midnight.

According to the city’s NYE schedule, at 9:00 pm there will be Welcome to Country fireworks curated by First Nations artist Blak Douglas. The midnight fireworks will be set off across Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney Opera House and barges in the harbour.

The theme for this year’s Sydney NYE firework display is ‘See Sydney shine’.

Where to watch Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks

The two fireworks displays off Sydney Harbour for 2021 will take place at 9:00 pm and midnight AEDT. There are a ton of places you can catch the fireworks from if you’re in Sydney and want to head down. Some of the best vantage points are ticketed, but there are plenty of spots along the north side that will give you a great view of the Bridge.

No matter where you go – it’s recommended you head down early. People flock to the bridge on NYE like seagulls to a chip for the yearly spectacular.

For key vantage points, City of Sydney is recommending only double-vaccinated patrons attend. Other areas have restrictions in place, so please be sure to take a look before booking tickets. There are also different rules regarding alcohol consumption depending on where you go.

How to watch the 2021 Sydney NYE fireworks from home

ABC and iview will be broadcasting the Sydney NYE fireworks for 2021 from 8:30 pm AEDT. You can also listen to the Sydney NYE soundtrack at 9:00 pm and midnight on KIIS 1065.

You can also live-stream the whole fireworks event from the comfort of your living room by heading to the 2021 Sydney New Year’s Eve site.

Melbourne’s NYE fireworks display

Across Melbourne, there will be four Celebration Zones for NYE 2021, all of which offer views of both early evening and midnight fireworks displays.

Folks can visit any of Melbourne’s midnight live sites including Treasury Gardens, Docklands, Flagstaff Gardens and Alexandra Gardens by claiming free tickets in advance. Entry to the ticket ballot is now closed, but unclaimed tickets will be available to claim on Ticketek from 11:00 am December 20.

Brisbane’s NYE fireworks display

The big fireworks celebration in Brisbane usually happens along the Brisbane River at 8:30 pm and Midnight local time. This year, we haven’t received confirmation on the event as yet.

However, we can see that Eagle Street Pier will be holding a fireworks display at midnight.

Adelaide’s NYE fireworks display

City of Adelaide has confirmed there will be four fireworks events across the city on NYE 2021.

The ‘Light Up’ family event at Rymill Park / Murlawirrapurka will have two hybrid fireworks/lighting shows at 9:30 pm and midnight. Most of the Midnight Moment events will have a view of fireworks shows to be launched from nearby vantage points.

You can learn more about the Light Up event here.

Perth’s NYE fireworks display

Perth’s major firework display occurs on Swan River that will hold two separate fireworks displays at 9:00 pm and midnight local time. The city recommends getting to one of the below locations if you’d like a decent view of the display.

Perth Cultural Centre

Yagan Square

William Street (between Francis and Roe Street)

Rottnest Island is a family zone and you can take a free ferry over to the island for a fireworks display at 9:00 pm. If you would like to attend, you’ll need to register first.

Darwin’s NYE fireworks display

The Darwin waterfront has two fireworks displays – one at 9:00 pm and one at midnight.

Artists like Amy Shark and The Veronicas are slated to perform across the evening. You can purchase tickets here. A family-friendly event will kick off at 5:30 pm, and gates open at 3:30 pm.

Canberra’s NYE fireworks display

Fore New Years’ Eve in Canberra, folks will be able to head over to the East, West and Central Basins of Lake Burley Griffin. NYE fireworks are set for 9:00 pm and midnight.

Hobart’s NYE fireworks display

For those in Tassie, we have not yet received confirmation on the New Year’s fireworks display in Hobart for 2021. However, Launceston Beerfest is slated to run on December 31 with fireworks at Royal Park, Launceston from 5:00 pm.

Planning on spending NYE 2021 at home, watching the fireworks from your telly, be sure to prep some of these cocktails to get the celebratory vibes going.

And if you’re not feeling like getting too close to anyone this NYE, here’s a guide to all the ways you can celebrate without kissing a stranger come midnight.