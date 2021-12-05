Where to Buy a Real Christmas Tree in Australia

While most of us have been stuck with the same bargain-bin plastic Christmas tree for the past 10 years, it is worth considering the fact that you can also opt for the far superior real thing: a real pine Christmas tree.

The problem is, despite it happening every year at the exact same time, no one seems to know where the bloody hell to find them. Here’s a quick guide to making your Christmas pine fresh.



Why Real Christmas Trees Are Better Than Fake Ones Choosing between real and artificial Christmas trees largely comes down to personal preference: do you want that cosy pine smell and hellacious clean-up, or built-in lights with no personal touch but nary a needle on the floor? Personal preference aside, though, there's someone else who probably cares: Mother Earth. Read more

Should I even get a real Christmas tree?

While it sounds environmentally unfriendly to purchase a freshly cut-down tree, which you’ll then dispose of weeks later, it’s not quite as bad as you think. That’s because to make your fantastic plastic tree, oil had to be extracted, the oil had to be turned into plastic, the tree was then exported to Australia, transported to the store where you bought it and then you took it back to your home. A lot of big bads along the way.

If you use it for a number of years, let’s say 20, then the impact of that single is probably not too high but if you’re replacing your plastic tree every few years, it’s going to have a pretty bad impact on the environment.

With real Christmas trees, they’re being planted for a specific purpose — to be pulled out again once they reach maturity and sold off for Christmas setup. During each tree’s lifetime, however, it’s sucking in all that carbon dioxide and exhaling oxygen. Other than the transportation to its final location, the trees’ impact on the environment is quite minimal provided it’s used for mulch instead of dropped into landfill.

So, the TL;DR is, real Christmas trees are arguably better for the environment than your plastic trees. Plus, they don’t take up space once you’re done with them.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Australia?

The best place to secure your real Christmas tree is from the various tree farms across the country. It’s also worth contacting your nearest Bunnings to check if it’s allowing local community groups to fundraise by selling Christmas trees or Christmas cakes on site this year.

Additionally, some supermarkets and shopping centres sell trees throughout the holiday period, so keep an eye out when doing your next grocery run.

If you need more inspo for where to find your perfect real Christmas tree, we’ve rounded up a few of the best options around Australia.

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Other states and territories

Enjoy sniffing that fresh pine, Christmas fiends. Oh, and once it’s time to move on from the festive season, here’s a guide on what to do with that real Christmas tree of yours afterwards.

If you’re interested in bringing some greenery into your home this festive season but don’t want to commit to a tree, The Botanist has announced that this year they’ve partnered with Sydney based florist September Studio to bring a limited-edition Christmas wreath made from native botanicals.

Grab this sweet little floral display with a bottle of gin from $165. Unfortunately, this is only available in Sydney for now, however.

This article has been updated since its original publication.