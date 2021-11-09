Wicked the Movie: Every Magical Update Musical Fans Need to Know About

Before the moment that was/is Hamilton, the production that captured the hearts and minds of musical theatre fans all over the world for years on end was Wicked.

If you cast your minds back to 2003 (yes, that long ago), you may recall the absolute tsunami of attention this little musical about the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good received.

The Wicked musical production, which is based on Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, has landed some 64 award nominations over the years. That includes 10 Tony Award nominations and three Tony wins.

The latest chapter of this Wicked tale, however, is that the musical production is being adapted into a film. Here’s what we know about that so far.

What is Wicked about?

If you missed the hype over the years, Wicked is – as mentioned – about the central witches that appear in The Wizard of Oz. Those would be Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda the Good Witch.

Elphaba is a green-skinned witch who doesn’t really fit in because of her greenness and her vocal nature. She discovers corruption in Oz (gasp!) and Glinda, who is old university friends with Elphaba, is torn over the drama.

The synopsis reads as follows:

The story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West; feature film based on the Broadway musical.

Who has been cast in the film?

So far, we know that the Wicked movie is being led by a couple of powerhouse talents. Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) has been cast as Elphaba and Ariana Grande (Don’t Look Up) is playing Glinda.

That’s about all we know right now. Although we can say that there has been a very strong point made by musical fans stating they do not want James Corden cast in this film – there’s an entire petition begging for this not to happen.

Behind the camera, we have director Jon M. Chu who brought us recent hits Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights. This Wicked movie lineup is looking pretty impressive so far, yes?

When can we expect a release date?

Sorry to say folks, but we don’t have a release date for the Wicked film just yet. Marie Claire has reported, however, that the film begins production next summer (July 2022), so we have a while to wait it seems.