KFC is Making Your Plant-Based Dreams Come True With Wicked Popcorn

Plant-based beauties, look alive, because KFC has announced it is trialling the launch of its first-ever plant-based menu item in Australia. Wicked Popcorn is joining the menu at KFC Australia, and we are mighty excited for this drop.

Tell me more about the plant-based Wicked Popcorn at KFC

Taking a leaf out of the success of Popcorn Chicken, Wicked Popcorn takes the spice of KFC’s Wicked Wings, slathers it onto a meat-free chicken alternative (made from pea-protein), and serves it up in tiny tasty morsels. The plant-based menu item is also being served with KFC’s new Lime Ranch dipping sauce for a little extra zest.

There is something of a catch, though. The new KFC plant-based Wicked Popcorn is only available as a trial at 14 KFC restaurants across the NSW South Coast (road trip, anyone?). The trial kicks off on August 9 and will run through until September 5. This whole deal is almost the exact same as that of Macca’s and its McPlant Burger.

Participating KFC restaurants include KFC Wollongong FC, KFC Dapto, KFC Fairy Meadow, KFC Unanderra, KFC Warrawong, KFC Bega, KFC Albion Park 2, KFC Batemans Bay, KFC Bomaderry, KFC Nowra, KFC Shellharbour, KFC Shellharbour FC, KFC Ulladulla and KFC Mittagong FC.

If you’re heading in that direction, you can grab yourself a serve of plant-based KFC Wicked Popcorn from just $2.95 (snack sized). You can, however, order a Wicked Popcorn Bowl and Combo if you’re looking for a larger feed. All the above menu items will be available from participating KFC restaurants and via the KFC App.

On the new trial, Sally Spriggs, CMO at KFC Australia, said:

“We’re excited to serve up Wicked Popcorn – an innovative product that offers more choice on our menu. We’re always looking to treat our fans with new products, so we hope they’ll enjoy this meat-free option which offers that great KFC taste our fans know and love. South Coast locals should head down to KFC for the limited-time offer and try it while they can!”

Guess we’ll have to cross our fingers that the trial goes well, so the rest of Australia is able to get a taste of Wicked Popcorn soon.