Wicked the Movie(s): Every Magical Update Musical Fans Need to Know About

Before the moment that was/is Hamilton, the production that captured the hearts and minds of musical theatre fans around the world for years was Wicked.

If you cast your minds back to 2003 (yes, that long ago), you may recall the absolute tsunami of attention this little musical about the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good received.

The Wicked musical production, which is based on Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, has landed some 64 award nominations over the years. That includes 10 Tony Award nominations and three Tony wins.

The latest chapter of this Wicked tale, however, is that the musical production is being adapted into a film (a couple, in fact). Here’s what we know about the Wicked movies so far.

What is Wicked about?

If you missed the hype over the years, Wicked is – as mentioned – about the central witches that appear in The Wizard of Oz. Those would be Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda the Good Witch.

Elphaba is a green-skinned witch who doesn’t really fit in because of her greenness and her outspoken nature. She discovers corruption in Oz (gasp!) and Glinda, who is old university friends with Elphaba, is torn over the drama.

The synopsis reads as follows:

The story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West; feature film based on the Broadway musical.

Who has been cast in the Wicked moviess?

So far, we know that the Wicked movie is being led by a couple of powerhouse talents. Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) has been cast as Elphaba and Ariana Grande (Don’t Look Up) is playing Glinda.

That’s about all we know about casting right now. Although we can say that there has been a very strong point made by musical fans stating they do not want James Corden cast in this film – there’s an entire petition begging for this not to happen.

Behind the camera, we have director Jon M. Chu who brought us recent hits Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights. This Wicked movie lineup is looking pretty impressive so far, yes?

What else do we know about the Wicked movies?

On April 27, director Jon M. Chu announced there was going to be a change to the approach of the Wicked movie.

He announced that squeezing the story into just one movie wouldn’t work, so they’re making two films.

“As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of ‘Wicked’ into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” Chu wrote in a statement on the update. “As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one ‘Wicked’ movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of ‘Wicked’ as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters.”

When can we expect a release date?

For the first of the movies, Wicked – Part One, IMDb states that the expected release date is December 25, 2024. Wicked – Part Two is reportedly slated for release exactly one year later on December 25, 2025.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.