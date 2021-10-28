Everything You Should See and Do During Your First (Quarantine-Free) Trip to Singapore

As you may well be aware, it was announced on October 26, 2021, that a new travel bubble would open up between Singapore and vaccinated Australians.

Singapore Tourism Board announced the news, sharing that it would be welcoming a “unilateral Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with Australia, with designated flights to be launched on 8 November“.

In essence, what this means is that fully vaccinated Australians who visit Singapore on these designated VTL flights will not need to quarantine when they land on the island.

While vaccinated Aussies will need to be tested for COVID before and after they arrive in Singapore, aside from that, travel between our borders and theirs is pretty restriction-free.

This, along with the news that the Australian government has announced fully vaccinated Aussies will have more freedom to travel internationally from NSW, Victoria and the ACT from November 1, has meant that many more of us now have holidays on the brain.

So, considering all that, if you’ve decided you’d like to plan a visit to Singapore in the near future, here are some sites worth seeing once you’re there.

What to see and do under the new Singapore travel bubble

Singapore Tourism has shared a list of classic sites along with a handful of new attractions visitors should take advantage of when the travel bubble kicks off.

Popular must-see stops:

Gardens by the Bay – Supertrees Marina Bay Sands – SkyPark Infinity Pool Singapore Botanic Gardens – UNESCO World Heritage Site Sentosa – Island full of fun Jewel Changi Airport – HSBC Rain Vortex (World’s largest indoor waterfall) Hawker Markets – inexpensive yet delicious food stalls

Singapore’s newest attractions:

Museum of Ice Cream

Not your average Museum, The Museum of Ice Cream was created especially for frozen treat lovers. The Museum features guided tours that take visitors through 14 multi-sensory installations, including a pool filled with sprinkles and a banana split room. Visitors are also entitled to unlimited sweet treats as they explore the museum.

Supertree Observatory is an exciting new addition to Gardens of The Bay. Providing greater accessibility for the entire family, The Observatory is located on the tallest Supertree at Supertree Grove, providing panoramic views of Gardens by the Bay and the Marina Bay area.

Sprawled across two levels of ION Orchard and 218 metres into the Singapore sky on the 55th floor of ION Orchard, 1-ATICO offers the ‘penthouse’ of dining experiences. Three different dining options are available for guests: FIRE offers Argentinian cuisine, FLNT provides a Japanese- Peruvian influenced sumiyaki bar and grill, and the ATICO lounge is a ‘radical futuristic playground’, where guests can celebrate music, fill up their glasses and enjoy the ‘high’ life.

Almost needing no introductions, Waku Ghin is the pride and joy of well-known Australian-Japanese Chef Tetsuya Wakuda. Incorporating his Japanese culinary craftsmanship with fresh seasonal ingredients, the exclusive experience at the 10-seater chef’s table is naturally coveted by diners as they can enjoy a multi-layered feast while watching it being prepared. Guests also have the option to unwind at the bar, where handcrafted Japanese-style cocktails, premium sake and wines are on offer.

Restaurant Euphoria is inspired by ‘Gastro Botanica’ – the art of showcasing different varieties of vegetables in dishes. The cuisine is influenced by contemporary French techniques, interwoven with guidance from the West and the East.

Need somewhere to stay?

Singapore Tourism Board shared its recommendations for hotel stays while visiting (when the travel bubble kicks off), too.

The Clan Hotel

Is designed for the tech-savvy modern-day traveller and opened in March 2021. One of the newest business hotels in Singapore, facilities include a modern Sky Terrace, Sky Pool and Sky Gym.

Oasia Resort Sentosa is a new addition to the peaceful resort offerings on Sentosa, designed to relax, recharge and refuel the mind. Having opened in September 2021, the hotel boasts an infinity pool, gym and all-day dining facilities featuring fresh produce grown in the hotel’s own garden.

And for those who are eager to get out of their home town, but aren’t quite sold on an international trip just yet, don’t worry. We’ve also pulled together a complete guide to interstate travel in the summer months (if borders allow, of course).