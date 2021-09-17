The Best and Worst Batman Films, According to Rotten Tomatoes

When it comes to superhero films, there are few examples out there as widely loved as the Batman universe is. Travelling all the way back to 1966, there are some 13 films (soon to be 14) living under the Batman movie umbrella and they vary significantly in terms of style and review performance.

If you’re planning on having a Batman binge session anytime soon (details on where you can find each of the films here), we’ve pulled together a little guide to which caped crusader performances are most worth your time, based on their Rotten Tomato ranking.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Batman movies ranked from worst to best, according to Rotten Tomatoes

All synopses are via film distributor.

13. Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman: George Clooney

Rating: 12 per cent

Batman and Robin try to prevent the evil pair of Mr Freeze and Poison Ivy from freezing the town. While doing so, they also try hard to continue their partnership.

12. Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016)

Batman: Ben Affleck

Rating: 29 per cent

Bruce Wayne, a billionaire, believes that Superman is a threat to humanity after his battle in Metropolis. Thus, he decides to adopt his mantle of Batman and defeat him once and for all.

11. Batman Forever (1995)

Batman: Val Kilmer

Rating: 38 per cent

Batman must stop Two-Face who seeks revenge from him after a courtroom accident leaves him disfigured on one side and The Riddler who has a nefarious plan of his own.

10. Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Batman: Kevin Conroy

Rating: 39 per cent

When the Joker escapes prison, Batman sets out to find him. Meanwhile, he kidnaps Commissioner Gordon, after paralysing his daughter, in a bid to drive him insane.

9. Justice League (2017)

Batman: Ben Affleck

Rating: 40 per cent

It is worth pointing out here that the Snyder cut of Justice League sits at 71 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, but the improved rating doesn’t push it further up the list – it just pops the film in tied 9th place with the next movie in line.

Steppenwolf and his Parademons return after eons to capture Earth. However, Batman seeks the help of Wonder Woman to recruit and assemble Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman to fight the powerful new enemy.

8. Batman (1989)

Batman: Michael Keaton

Rating: 71 per cent

Batman, a masked vigilante from Gotham City, fights against evil to keep its citizens safe. He must battle Jack Napier, who turns into the Joker and threatens to take over Gotham City.

7. Batman (1966)

Batman: Adam West

Rating: 79 per cent

Batman and Robin discover a secret invention that the evil villains plan to use to dehydrate the entire population in exchange for ransom. The duo must find a way to stop them and save the world

6. Batman Returns (1992)

Batman: Michael Keaton

Rating: 80 per cent

When Max, an entrepreneur, and criminal Penguin team up to wreak havoc in Gotham City, Batman decides to stop them. Catwoman’s alter ego, Selina Kyle, seeks revenge on Max for trying to kill her.

5. Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm (1993)

Batman: Kevin Conroy

Rating: 84 per cent

When a powerful criminal who is connected to Bruce Wayne’s ex-girlfriend blames the Dark Knight for killing a crime lord, Batman decides to fight against him.

4. Batman Begins (2005)

Batman: Christian Bale

Rating: 84 per cent

After witnessing his parents’ death, Bruce learns the art of fighting to confront injustice. When he returns to Gotham as Batman, he must stop a secret society that intends to destroy the city.

3. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Batman: Christian Bale

Rating: 90 per cent

Bane, an imposing terrorist, attacks Gotham City and disrupts its eight-year-long period of peace. This forces Bruce Wayne to come out of hiding and don the cape and cowl of Batman again.

2. The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Batman: Will Arnett

Rating: 90 per cent

Batman works together with his ward, Robin, and the police commissioner’s daughter, Barbara, to foil Joker’s plans of taking over Gotham City.

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

Batman: Christian Bale

Rating: 94 per cent

After Gordon, Dent and Batman begin an assault on Gotham’s organised crime, the mobs hire the Joker, a psychopathic criminal mastermind who offers to kill Batman and bring the city to its knees.

I suppose the only question left is where do we think The Batman is going to sit on this list when that movie comes out?