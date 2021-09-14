How to Watch All the Batman Movies and TV Shows in Australia

Superman had his day in the sun back in June, but this week it’s time to celebrate DC’s other pivotal superhero, Batman. The caped crusader gets his very own spot in the calendar on September 18, which marks Batman Day. Seeing as Batman Day falls on a weekend you might like to celebrate by watching your favourite movie or TV show featuring the Dark Knight.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of available Batman films and we’ve got all the streaming locations for you right here.

Where to stream all the Batman movies

Plenty of actors have taken on the cape and cowl over the years. From Michael Keaton and Christian Bale to George Clooney and Ben Affleck, the list of Batman interpretations is long – and their effectiveness, varied.

To keep this list contained we haven’t included the animated Batman movies but you can find a heap of them over on Stan right now.

Where you can find the live-action Batman movies on Australian streaming services:

If you’re keen on a new film featuring the Dark Knight, keep an eye out for The Batman releasing in cinemas next year.

Where to stream all the Batman TV shows

Batman has featured in more animated TV series than anything else, but you can also find the classic Adam West TV show or a newer Batman origin story in Gotham on streaming services now.

Batman (1966): Available for purchase via Apple TV and Google Play digital stores.

Available for purchase via Apple TV and Google Play digital stores. Batman: The Animated Series: stream on Stan.

stream on Stan. Batman Beyond: available for purchase via Apple TV, Google Play and Microsoft digital stores.

available for purchase via Apple TV, Google Play and Microsoft digital stores. Batman: The Brave and the Bold: stream on Binge, Foxtel Now or Stan.

stream on Binge, Foxtel Now or Stan. Gotham: stream on Netflix.

Batman adjacent series like Batwoman and Pennyworth can be found on Binge and Titans is available on Netflix.

That should be more than enough content to get you through Batman Day and beyond. Now you just have to pick which brooding Bruce Wayne is for you.