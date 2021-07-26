TikTok’s Homemade KFC Sandwich Is Your Next Edible Serotonin Boost

In the spirit of Christmas in July, someone has made a tender Christmas sando out of Kentucky Fried Chicken tenders and BRB, I’m stockpiling on sourdough.
Designed by Chebbo, a TikToker and owner of Sydney burger joint Chebbo’s Burgers, this creation is a gooey and chunky yet crunchy sandwich made out of brioche loaves, KFC Tenders, and stuffing. Don’t even try to yuck my yums here, that sounds damn delicious.
Look, if we’re most likely going to be stuck at home for another two more months, this is the edible serotonin boost I need in my life right now. Don’t believe me? Take a look at Chebbo’s TikTok recipe below.
@chebbo
Christmas twist on a classic favourite, link in bio for the full recipe ????????#KFCCookin #KFC #KFCAustralia #ad
Folks, I can’t stop salivating like Homer Simpson, here. It’s the finger-licking snack of my high cholesterol, crispy deep-fried chicken, cranberry jam sauce dreams.
The KFC Tender Christmas Sandwich recipe is fairly simple to whip up yourself. All it requires is a few condiments you’ll likely already have in your home, brioche, some fresh herbs, and KFC chicken (which you can have delivered if you can’t or don’t feel comfortable leaving the house).
Let’s get into and dig in.
How to make a KFC Tender Christmas Sandwich
What you’ll need:
- 2-3 x KFC Tenders per person
- 1 brioche loaf (sliced)
- A blended small bowl of white bread (KFC bought is fine)
- 1/2 cup of chicken stock.
- 1 tablespoon of finely diced onions.
- 1 teaspoon of crushed garlic.
- 1 teaspoon of finely chopped fresh sage leaves.
- 1 teaspoon of finely chopped rosemary.
- 50 grams of butter.
- 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon of cranberry jam
- A single cranberry per person
Directions:
- Sauté onions and garlic in butter until it softens.
- Add rosemary and sage, stirring it all for one minute.
- Add your blended bowl of breadcrumbs and cook for two minutes until they’ve toasted and the butter is absorbed.
- Pour in chicken stock and allow it to simmer until it’s absorbed.
- Form what’s left in the pot into patties and toast them in a hot oven for 10 minutes.
- Now for the sauce: stir your three tablespoons of mayonnaise and tablespoon of cranberry jam together until they’ve combined.
- Assemble your sandwich by stacking KFC Tenders and the oven-cooked patties between the brioche loaves.
- Top it all off with the sauce and cranberries.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in