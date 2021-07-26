TikTok’s Homemade KFC Sandwich Is Your Next Edible Serotonin Boost

In the spirit of Christmas in July, someone has made a tender Christmas sando out of Kentucky Fried Chicken tenders and BRB, I’m stockpiling on sourdough.

Designed by Chebbo, a TikToker and owner of Sydney burger joint Chebbo’s Burgers, this creation is a gooey and chunky yet crunchy sandwich made out of brioche loaves, KFC Tenders, and stuffing. Don’t even try to yuck my yums here, that sounds damn delicious.

Look, if we’re most likely going to be stuck at home for another two more months, this is the edible serotonin boost I need in my life right now. Don’t believe me? Take a look at Chebbo’s TikTok recipe below.

Folks, I can’t stop salivating like Homer Simpson, here. It’s the finger-licking snack of my high cholesterol, crispy deep-fried chicken, cranberry jam sauce dreams.

The KFC Tender Christmas Sandwich recipe is fairly simple to whip up yourself. All it requires is a few condiments you’ll likely already have in your home, brioche, some fresh herbs, and KFC chicken (which you can have delivered if you can’t or don’t feel comfortable leaving the house).

Let’s get into and dig in.

How to make a KFC Tender Christmas Sandwich

What you’ll need:

2-3 x KFC Tenders per person

1 brioche loaf (sliced)

A blended small bowl of white bread (KFC bought is fine)

1/2 cup of chicken stock.

1 tablespoon of finely diced onions.

1 teaspoon of crushed garlic.

1 teaspoon of finely chopped fresh sage leaves.

1 teaspoon of finely chopped rosemary.

50 grams of butter.

3 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of cranberry jam

A single cranberry per person

Directions: