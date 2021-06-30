Everything Sopranos Obsessives Need To Know About Prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Oh, Madonn.

It’s finally here. Our first glimpse at the long-awaited prequel to (the best show of all time) The Sopranos, feature film The Many Saints of Newark.

On June 30, we were treated to the first trailer for The Many Saints of Newark and personally, it sent chills up my spine. You can watch it for yourself, below.

For anyone as thrilled about the news as this writer, I’ve pulled together a list of insights into what you need to know about the film and where you can find it when it’s out.

First of all, what is The Many Saints of Newark?

This feature film covers the formative years of future New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano, and is set to give fans a look into his family life (hello, mother Livia); his goals as a teenager and the way in which he is first brought into the – capital B – Business.

Directed by Alan Taylor and written by Lawrence Konner (a former Sopranos writer) and David Chase (who created The Sopranos), this film is slated to be the next great instalment for the series that changed television forever.

As the Sydney Morning Herald writes, this prequel film will set The Sopranos and its gangsters up against the likes of Michael Corleone and Henry Hill on the big screen – and fans are pretty damn excited about that.

More on the production here.

Who is in it?

The cast for this film is pretty stacked.

The Many Saints of Newark stars Alessandro Nivola (Richard ‘Dickie’ Moltisanti), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll (Junior Soprano), Michael Gandolfini (as Tony Soprano), Billy Magnussen (as Paulie ‘Walnuts’ Gualtieri), Michela De Rossi, John Magaro (as Silvio Dante), Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga (as Livia Soprano).

If you’re wondering, yes Michael Gandolfini is the son of late Sopranos star James Gandolfini.

When and where can we watch it?

The film is set for a cinema release in Australia on September 23, 2021.

And how about the Sopranos series itself?

Sorry to say, but The Sopranos isn’t currently included on any streaming services. So you can catch it on Foxtel or rent or purchase the series on Amazon or Apple.

In the interim, please enjoy this compilation of eys and ohs from the original series.