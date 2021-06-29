We are another month into 2021 and while the weather is cooling down streaming services in Australia are heating up.
July is summer over in the US of A which means there’s a bunch of blockbuster TV shows and movies making their way to our screens in the southern hemisphere.
Some highlights this month include a new trilogy of spooky Fear Street movies on Netflix, a Chris Pratt-led sci-fi The Tomorrow War on Prime Video, Gossip Girl is officially back on Binge, and Marvel’s Black Widow will finally (finally!) be available to watch on Disney+.
Here’s every movie and TV show coming to Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in July.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for July
Fear Street Trilogy (2nd, 9th and 16th of July)
After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.
Atypical – Season 4
With Casey and Sam both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next.
All synopses provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list:
July 1
- Generation 56k
- Young Royals
- Dynasty Warriors
- Audible
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Mission Impossible
- Mission Impossible II
- Mission Impossible III
- Yolngu Boy
July 2
- Mortel – Season 2
- Big Timber
- Haseen Dillruba
- The 8th Night
- The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 1: 1994
July 4
- We The People
- In My Blood It Runs
July 5
- You Are My Spring
- Rick and Morty – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
July 6
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Season 2
July 7
- The War Next-Door
- The Mire: ’97
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor
- Cat People
- Dogs: Season 2
- This Little Love of Mine
July 8
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
July 9
- Atypical – Season 4
- The Cook of Castamar
- Biohackers – Season 2
- Last Summer
- The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 2: 1978
- How I Became a Superhero
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
- The Water Man
- Virgin River – Season 3
July 13
- Ridley Jones
- Animal Kingdom – Season 5
July 14
- My Unorthodox Life
- A Classic Horror Story
- The Guide to the Perfect Family
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?
- Heist
July 15
- Never Have I Ever – Season 2
- Van Helsing – Season 5
- A Perfect Fit
- My Amanda
- Emicida: AmerElo – Live in Sao Paulo
- BEASTARS – Season 2
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
July 16
- Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 3: 1666
- Deep
- Explained – Season 3
- Johnny Test
July 21
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
- Sexy Beasts
- Chernobyl 1986
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
July 22
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
July 23
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation
- Sky Rojo – Season 2
- Bankrolled
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North
- Blood Red Sky
- The Last Letter From Your Lover
- The Movies That Made Us – Season 2
- A Second Chance: Rivals
July 27
- Mighty Express – Season 4
July 28
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins
- Tattoo Redo
- Bartkowiak
July 29
- Resort to Love
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
July 30
- Glow Up – Season 3
- Outer Banks – Season 2
- The Last Mercenary
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
- Centaurworld
July TBC
- Feels Like Ishq
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – Season 3
Stan’s streaming highlights for July
Dr. Death (16/7/21)
Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, Dr. Death is inspired by the terrifying true crime story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead.
As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart, set out to stop him.
Synopsis provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list:
July 1
- The Bold Type – Season 5, Episode 6 (finale)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Liverpool FC: The End of the Storm
- Step Up
- The Croods
- The Accident – Season 1
July 2
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 29 (new episodes weekly)
- Sins of the City – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Liverpool Narcos – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club – Seasons 3 – 6
- TMNT (2007)
July 3
- Zack and Miri Make A Porno
July 4
- Run the World – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Superhero Movie
- Disaster Movie
July 5
- Drag Race Espana – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Beasts of the Southern Wild
July 6
- All American – Season 3, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- The Republic of Sarah – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Awake (2007)
July 7
- Amityville Horror: The Awakening
- Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House
July 8
- Dedicated to Dance – Season 1 (Premiere)
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Cleverman – Seasons 1 – 2
July 9
- The Nest – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Serangoon Road – Season 1
- Control
July 10
- The Foreigner
- Silent House
July 11
- Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Shattered Glass
July 12
- The Promotion
July 13
- My Bloody Valentine (2009)
July 14
- Vigilante Mums (Premiere)
- Miracle Workers – Season 3, Episode 1 (Premiere) (new episodes weekly)
- Wrong Turn
July 15
- Wake in Fright (2017, Miniseries)
- In A Savage Land
- Kiss or Kill
July 16
- Dr. Death – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Beyond Appearances – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here! – Season 1, Episodes 13-18
- Walker – Season 1, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- First Wives Club – Season 2 (Premiere)
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
- Halloween II (1981)
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers
July 17
- The Comeback Trail
- The Messengers (2007)
July 18
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere) (new episodes weekly)
- Dune
July 19
- Persepolis
- The Transporter Refuelled
July 20
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Ten Empty
- Mystery Road – Season 2
July 21
- Youngest Grandparents – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Piranha (2010)
July 22
- Blinded by the Lights – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Young Guns
- The Darwin Awards
July 23
- When Hope Calls – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Hacksaw Ridge
July 24
- Suburbicon
- Disgrace
July 25
- Teeth
July 26
- Perfect Places – Season 2 (Premiere)
- How To Be A Latin Lover
- In the Interest of the Nation
July 27
- High Ground (Aus)
- Attack the Block
July 28
- The Nut Job: Nutty By Nature
- The Boogeyman (2005)
July 29
- The Extreme Diet Hotel (Premiere)
- Bangkok Dangerous
July 30
- Taina – Season 1-2 (Premiere)
- It Comes At Night
- Overdrive
- Teletubbies (2015) – Season 1
July 31
- Clerks II
- The Man Who Knew Infinity
Disney+’s streaming highlights for July
Black Widow (9/7/21)
Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.
Monsters at Work (7/7/21)
Tylor Tuskmon graduates top of his class from Monsters University and arrives at Monsters Incorporated to begin his dream job as a Scarer… or not. The day he’s set to begin, he learns that they don’t want Scarers… they want Jokesters! Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team. This change shatters Tylor’s plan, but he sets his sights on a new goal: becoming a Jokester.
All synopses provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list:
July 2
- Disney Raven’s Home – Season 4
July 7
- Monsters at Work – Episode 1 (Premiere)
- Marvel Studios LEGENDS – Black Widow
- Pikwik Pack (Premiere)
- Air Crash Investigations – Season 12
- Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals – New episodes
- American Housewife – new season
July 9
- Black Widow
- Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth
- Drain Alcatraz
- Drain The Bermuda Triangle
- Drain The Sunken Pirate City
- Drain The Titanic
- Miraculous World: The Legend of Ladydragon Shanghai
July 14
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls – Season 6
July 16
- McCartney 3, 2, 1
- Confessions of A Shopaholic
- When In Rome
- Most Wanted Sharks
- Secrets Of The Bull Shark
- Shark vs Surfer
- Shark vs Tuna
- Shark vs Whale
- Sharkatraz
- Sharkcano
- What The Shark?
July 21
- Turner & Hooch (series premiere)
- Beyond The Attraction (Premiere)
- Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts)
- The Amazing Race (Australia) – Seasons 1-4
July 23
- Stuntman
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
- Playing With Sharks
- Chariots of Fire
- Disney Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
July 28
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Premiere)
- Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts (Premiere)
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – new episodes
July 30
- Jungle Cruise
New episodes in July
- Loki
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Disney High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 11
- Big Sky
- Family Guy – Season 19
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K – Season 1
- Love, Victor – Season 2
- Station 19 – Season 4
- Rebel
Binge’s streaming highlights for July
Gossip Girl (2021) (8/9/21)
Years after the original Gossip Girl website was shut down, a new generation of New York’s young elite contend with the notorious blogger bringing their scandals and lies to the world.
American Horror Stories (16/7/21)
Ryan Murphy returns with a spin-off from his award-winning show American Horror Story. This anthology series will feature a different horror story each episode, delving into myths, legends and lore.
All synopses provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list:
July 1
- Real Prime Suspect – Season 2
- Midnight, Texas – Seasons 1-2
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Deadliest Catch – Season 17, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Kung Fu – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Dave – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Genera+ion – Season 1, Episodes 14-15 (new episodes weekly)
- Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
July 2
- Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas – Seasons 1-2
- Aussie Gold Hunters – Season 6, Episode 10
- The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Angels & Demons
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Hancock
July 3
- Betty – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef – Season 18 (finale)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding
July 4
- Young Rock – Season 1, Episode 10
- Field Trip With Curtis Stone – Season 2 (premiere, new episodes weekly)
- Queen of the Desert
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
July 5
- Too Close – Season 1
- The Great North – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 1 (premiere, new episodes weekly)
July 6
- Dr. Pimple Popper – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 6, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Botched – Season 7, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 2 (premiere, new episodes weekly)
July 7
- The Real Housewives of NYX – Season 13, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- My 600 LB Life – Season 9, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Secrets of a Psychopath – Season 1
- Elementary – Season 7, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
July 8
- Gossip Girl – Season 1 (Premiere, new episodes weekly)
July 9
- The Vampire Diaries – Seasons 1-8
- NCIS – Season 16
- Million Dollar Listing: New York – Season 9, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Junior Bake Off – Season 6 (Premiere, new episodes weekly)
- Selma
- The Witches
July 11
- Time – Season 1 (Premiere, new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 13 (new episodes weekly)
July 12
- The White Lotus – Season 1 (premiere, new episodes weekly)
- Shahs of Sunset – Season 9, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Life Below Zero: Character Stories – Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
July 13
- Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 8, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
July 14
- Superman & Lois – Season 1, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
July 15
- Mr Inbetween – Season 3
- Location, Location, Location: 20 Years and Counting – Season 1
July 16
- American Horror Stories – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Meg
- Lucy
July 18
- Patriot Games
July 20
- Baptiste – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
July 23
- The Notorious Betty Page
July 24
- Game Night
- The War With Grandpa
July 25
- My Life On MTV – Season 1, Episodes 7-10
- Sid and Nancy
July 26
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- The Young And The Restless (new episodes weekly)
- Days of Our Lives (new episodes weekly)
July 27
- Roswell, New Mexico – Season 3 (premiere, new episodes weekly)
- Love It Or List It: Change of Heart – Season 1
July 28
- Fantasy Homes in The City – Season 4
- Beat The Chef – Season 2
July 29
- Deadliest Catch Special – Season 17, Episode 2
- Hugh’s Three Hungry Boys – Season 2
- The Tom and Jerry Show – Season 5
July 30
- Bad Moms
- The Expendables 3
- The Bridges of Madison County
July 31
- Life Below Zero – Season 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Tag
Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for July
The Tomorrow War (2/7/21)
In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.
Synopsis provided by Amazon.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:
July 1
- 4 Blocks
July 2
- The Tomorrow War
July 9
- Luxe Listings Sydney
- American Pie Presents: Girls Rule
- The Magicians
July 15
- Angels & Demons
- Call Me By Your Name
- Hancock
- The Interview
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- The Karate Kid
- Men in Black
- Men in Black II
- Men in Black 3
- Miracles of Heaven
- Roman J. Israel, ESQ.
- The Shallows
- Total Recall
- War Room
July 16
- Making The Cut – Season 2
July 19
- Songbird
July 23
- Jolt
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always
July 24
- War With Grandpa
July 27
- Rams
July 30
- The Pursuit of Love
It’s sad that so many parts of the country are in lockdown right now, but at least we have some great new movies and TV shows to entertain us.
If you need to catch up on June’s streaming list you can find it here.
