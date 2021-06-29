Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge in July

We are another month into 2021 and while the weather is cooling down streaming services in Australia are heating up.

July is summer over in the US of A which means there’s a bunch of blockbuster TV shows and movies making their way to our screens in the southern hemisphere.

Some highlights this month include a new trilogy of spooky Fear Street movies on Netflix, a Chris Pratt-led sci-fi The Tomorrow War on Prime Video, Gossip Girl is officially back on Binge, and Marvel’s Black Widow will finally (finally!) be available to watch on Disney+.

Here’s every movie and TV show coming to Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in July.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for July

Fear Street Trilogy (2nd, 9th and 16th of July)

After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.

Atypical – Season 4

With Casey and Sam both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next.

Netflix’s full streaming list:

July 1

Generation 56k

Young Royals

Dynasty Warriors

Audible

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Kung Fu Panda 3

Mission Impossible

Mission Impossible II

Mission Impossible III

Yolngu Boy

July 2

Mortel – Season 2

Big Timber

Haseen Dillruba

The 8th Night

The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 1: 1994

July 4

We The People

In My Blood It Runs

July 5

You Are My Spring

Rick and Morty – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Season 2

July 7

The War Next-Door

The Mire: ’97

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

Cat People

Dogs: Season 2

This Little Love of Mine

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

July 9

Atypical – Season 4

The Cook of Castamar

Biohackers – Season 2

Last Summer

The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

The Water Man

Virgin River – Season 3

July 13

Ridley Jones

Animal Kingdom – Season 5

July 14

My Unorthodox Life

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?

Heist

July 15

Never Have I Ever – Season 2

Van Helsing – Season 5

A Perfect Fit

My Amanda

Emicida: AmerElo – Live in Sao Paulo

BEASTARS – Season 2

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2



July 16

Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Deep

Explained – Season 3

Johnny Test

July 21

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Sexy Beasts

Chernobyl 1986

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 22

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

July 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Rojo – Season 2

Bankrolled

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Blood Red Sky

The Last Letter From Your Lover

The Movies That Made Us – Season 2

A Second Chance: Rivals

July 27

Mighty Express – Season 4

July 28

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Tattoo Redo

Bartkowiak

July 29

Resort to Love

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

July 30

Glow Up – Season 3

Outer Banks – Season 2

The Last Mercenary

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Centaurworld

July TBC

Feels Like Ishq

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – Season 3

Stan’s streaming highlights for July

Dr. Death (16/7/21)

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, Dr. Death is inspired by the terrifying true crime story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead.

As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart, set out to stop him.

Stan’s full streaming list:

July 1

The Bold Type – Season 5, Episode 6 (finale)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Liverpool FC: The End of the Storm

Step Up

The Croods

The Accident – Season 1

July 2

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 29 (new episodes weekly)

Sins of the City – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Liverpool Narcos – Season 1 (Premiere)

Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club – Seasons 3 – 6

TMNT (2007)

July 3

Zack and Miri Make A Porno

July 4

Run the World – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Superhero Movie

Disaster Movie

July 5

Drag Race Espana – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Beasts of the Southern Wild

July 6

All American – Season 3, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

The Republic of Sarah – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Awake (2007)

July 7

Amityville Horror: The Awakening

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House

July 8

Dedicated to Dance – Season 1 (Premiere)

The Devil’s Rejects

Cleverman – Seasons 1 – 2

July 9

The Nest – Season 1 (Premiere)

Serangoon Road – Season 1

Control

July 10

The Foreigner

Silent House

July 11

Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Shattered Glass

July 12

The Promotion

July 13

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

July 14

Vigilante Mums (Premiere)

Miracle Workers – Season 3, Episode 1 (Premiere) (new episodes weekly)

Wrong Turn

July 15

Wake in Fright (2017, Miniseries)

In A Savage Land

Kiss or Kill

July 16

Dr. Death – Season 1 (Premiere)

Beyond Appearances – Season 1 (Premiere)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here! – Season 1, Episodes 13-18

Walker – Season 1, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

First Wives Club – Season 2 (Premiere)

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers

July 17

The Comeback Trail

The Messengers (2007)

July 18

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere) (new episodes weekly)

Dune

July 19

Persepolis

The Transporter Refuelled

July 20

Lucky Number Slevin

Ten Empty

Mystery Road – Season 2

July 21

Youngest Grandparents – Season 1 (Premiere)

Piranha (2010)

July 22

Blinded by the Lights – Season 1 (Premiere)

Young Guns

The Darwin Awards

July 23

When Hope Calls – Season 1 (Premiere)

Hacksaw Ridge

July 24

Suburbicon

Disgrace

July 25

Teeth

July 26

Perfect Places – Season 2 (Premiere)

How To Be A Latin Lover

In the Interest of the Nation

July 27

High Ground (Aus)

Attack the Block

July 28

The Nut Job: Nutty By Nature

The Boogeyman (2005)

July 29

The Extreme Diet Hotel (Premiere)

Bangkok Dangerous

July 30

Taina – Season 1-2 (Premiere)

It Comes At Night

Overdrive

Teletubbies (2015) – Season 1

July 31

Clerks II

The Man Who Knew Infinity

Disney+’s streaming highlights for July

Black Widow (9/7/21)

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Monsters at Work (7/7/21)

Tylor Tuskmon graduates top of his class from Monsters University and arrives at Monsters Incorporated to begin his dream job as a Scarer… or not. The day he’s set to begin, he learns that they don’t want Scarers… they want Jokesters! Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team. This change shatters Tylor’s plan, but he sets his sights on a new goal: becoming a Jokester.

Disney+’s full streaming list:

July 2

Disney Raven’s Home – Season 4

July 7

Monsters at Work – Episode 1 (Premiere)

Marvel Studios LEGENDS – Black Widow

Pikwik Pack (Premiere)

Air Crash Investigations – Season 12

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals – New episodes

American Housewife – new season

July 9

Black Widow

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth

Drain Alcatraz

Drain The Bermuda Triangle

Drain The Sunken Pirate City

Drain The Titanic

Miraculous World: The Legend of Ladydragon Shanghai

July 14

Running Wild With Bear Grylls – Season 6

July 16

McCartney 3, 2, 1

Confessions of A Shopaholic

When In Rome

Most Wanted Sharks

Secrets Of The Bull Shark

Shark vs Surfer

Shark vs Tuna

Shark vs Whale

Sharkatraz

Sharkcano

What The Shark?

July 21

Turner & Hooch (series premiere)

Beyond The Attraction (Premiere)

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts)

The Amazing Race (Australia) – Seasons 1-4

July 23

Stuntman

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Playing With Sharks

Chariots of Fire

Disney Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

July 28

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Premiere)

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts (Premiere)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – new episodes

July 30

Jungle Cruise

New episodes in July

Loki

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Disney High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2

Bob’s Burgers – Season 11

Big Sky

Family Guy – Season 19

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K – Season 1

Love, Victor – Season 2

Station 19 – Season 4

Rebel

Binge’s streaming highlights for July

Gossip Girl (2021) (8/9/21)

Years after the original Gossip Girl website was shut down, a new generation of New York’s young elite contend with the notorious blogger bringing their scandals and lies to the world.

American Horror Stories (16/7/21)

Ryan Murphy returns with a spin-off from his award-winning show American Horror Story. This anthology series will feature a different horror story each episode, delving into myths, legends and lore.

July 1

Real Prime Suspect – Season 2

Midnight, Texas – Seasons 1-2

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Deadliest Catch – Season 17, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Kung Fu – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Dave – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Genera+ion – Season 1, Episodes 14-15 (new episodes weekly)

Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

July 2

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas – Seasons 1-2

Aussie Gold Hunters – Season 6, Episode 10

The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Angels & Demons

Edge of Tomorrow

Hancock

July 3

Betty – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef – Season 18 (finale)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

July 4

Young Rock – Season 1, Episode 10

Field Trip With Curtis Stone – Season 2 (premiere, new episodes weekly)

Queen of the Desert

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

July 5

Too Close – Season 1

The Great North – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 1 (premiere, new episodes weekly)

July 6

Dr. Pimple Popper – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 6, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Botched – Season 7, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 2 (premiere, new episodes weekly)

July 7

The Real Housewives of NYX – Season 13, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

My 600 LB Life – Season 9, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Secrets of a Psychopath – Season 1

Elementary – Season 7, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

July 8

Gossip Girl – Season 1 (Premiere, new episodes weekly)

July 9

The Vampire Diaries – Seasons 1-8

NCIS – Season 16

Million Dollar Listing: New York – Season 9, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Junior Bake Off – Season 6 (Premiere, new episodes weekly)

Selma

The Witches

July 11

Time – Season 1 (Premiere, new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 13 (new episodes weekly)

July 12

The White Lotus – Season 1 (premiere, new episodes weekly)

Shahs of Sunset – Season 9, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Life Below Zero: Character Stories – Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

July 13

Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 8, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

July 14

Superman & Lois – Season 1, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

July 15

Mr Inbetween – Season 3

Location, Location, Location: 20 Years and Counting – Season 1

July 16

American Horror Stories – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Meg

Lucy

July 18

Patriot Games

July 20

Baptiste – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

July 23

The Notorious Betty Page

July 24

Game Night

The War With Grandpa

July 25

My Life On MTV – Season 1, Episodes 7-10

Sid and Nancy

July 26

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

The Young And The Restless (new episodes weekly)

Days of Our Lives (new episodes weekly)

July 27

Roswell, New Mexico – Season 3 (premiere, new episodes weekly)

Love It Or List It: Change of Heart – Season 1

July 28

Fantasy Homes in The City – Season 4

Beat The Chef – Season 2

July 29

Deadliest Catch Special – Season 17, Episode 2

Hugh’s Three Hungry Boys – Season 2

The Tom and Jerry Show – Season 5

July 30

Bad Moms

The Expendables 3

The Bridges of Madison County

July 31

Life Below Zero – Season 8 (new episodes weekly)

Tag

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for July

The Tomorrow War (2/7/21)

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:

July 1

4 Blocks

July 2

The Tomorrow War

July 9

Luxe Listings Sydney

American Pie Presents: Girls Rule

The Magicians

July 15

Angels & Demons

Call Me By Your Name

Hancock

The Interview

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

The Karate Kid

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Miracles of Heaven

Roman J. Israel, ESQ.

The Shallows

Total Recall

War Room

July 16

Making The Cut – Season 2

July 19

Songbird

July 23

Jolt

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

July 24

War With Grandpa

July 27

Rams

July 30

The Pursuit of Love

It’s sad that so many parts of the country are in lockdown right now, but at least we have some great new movies and TV shows to entertain us.

