Level Up Your Life

The Instax Mini 40 Doesn’t Look like a Toy but It’s Still Child’s Play

Melissa Matheson

Melissa Matheson

Published 43 mins ago: May 21, 2021 at 4:29 pm -
Filed to:cameras
photographyReal Life Reviews
The Instax Mini 40 Doesn’t Look like a Toy but It’s Still Child’s Play
Even a 2-year-old can work the Instax Mini 40.
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Instax Mini 40 is a stylish number — think of it as a functional fashion accessory. It’s got classic retro vibes, and looks a lot less like a toy compared to the very popular Mini 11 and its predecessors. This is a camera very much aimed at people who want to be photographed while taking photos.

The whole point of point-and-shoot cameras like the Instax range is that they’re easy to use. Because if you’re really living your life, you don’t want to have to make a million setting adjustments on a camera just to take a quick happy snap.

You could say that the Instax Mini 40 is so simple to use that it’s child’s play. And with that in mind, I turned to my young nieces and very enthusiastic photographers, Maisy (5) and Phoebe (2), to help me test drive this new model. Kids are always blown away by instant cameras – to them photos just exist on-screen. But I grew up with a love of photography (so much so that I studied it at uni) and instant cameras just bring it all back for me. Plus they’re a great way of sharing the joy.

Look, I may be biased, but I think my nieces are pretty good photographers.

Instax Mini 40 review
Maisy’s photo of Phoebe (left), and Phoebe’s photo of Maisy (right).

Cameras like the Instax Mini 40 work best outside in daylight. Inside, you just don’t get the same crispness in photos. The flash doesn’t allow for much wiggle room. But that’s not just an Instax Mini 40 problem – I have the same issue with the Mini 11, and pretty much any fixed-focus camera with flash.

The selfie mode on the Instax Mini 40 is a great feature, especially with the tiny mirror that helps you guide your framing. While you can also use the selfie mode to take close-ups of things like food (hello Instagrammers), you do have to keep in mind that the viewfinder on the back of the camera is slightly to the right of the actual lens, so you need to factor that in with framing.

Instax Mini 40 review
Shooting indoors (left), and what was meant to be a close-up of a flower using the selfie mode (right).

Personally, I find that the cost of the Instax film really gets you to slow down a bit and think about what you’re photographing, rather than firing off dozens of shots of the same thing on your phone until you get the perfect frame. Although, I have taken to buying the Instax film in bulk, mainly because my nieces don’t want to give back the camera. This is Maisy’s portrait of me, by the way.

Instax Mini 40 review
By Maisy, age 5.

Phoebe, on the other hand, really knows how to nail a savage candid shot.

Instax Mini 40 review
By Phoebe, age 2.

The Instax Mini 40 is $169 RRP or from $148.50 on Amazon, but you can get a ready-to-go kit with a case and 10-shot pack of film for $175.50 right now.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Melissa Matheson

Melissa Matheson

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.