Do David Attenborough Proud and Book Yourself an Eco-Friendly Escape

Earth Day is a global event that encourages folks all over to adopt better practices that better support and protect our environment.

There are loads of ways to get involved in the eco-movement, from cutting down on meat consumption to improving your recycling habits. But one means of improving your sustainability game you may not have thought of yet is by rethinking your travel choices.

Eco travel is growing in popularity at the moment and lucky for us in the Trans-Tasman, we have a heap of incredible options to choose from right now.

So in honour of Earth Day and making more sustainable choices more generally, here’s a list of stand -out eco-accommodation options around Australia and New Zealand.

Australian eco-accommodation options you want to know about:

Marion Bay, SA

An off-grid tiny home built from scratch

This Tiny House runs completely on solar and rainwater. The off-grid property feels secluded while sitting just a few minutes outside of town. Oh, and it has a composting toilet too.

Fleurieu Peninsula, SA

Description via Tourism SA

Retreat to luxury after a day sipping your way around some of South Australia’s best wineries at Tent On A Hill, perched high above in the wine country of McLaren Vale. Cosy up in a luxurious bell tent surrounded by gum trees and kangaroos while taking in views across McLaren Vale’s vineyards. Warm-up in winter by the fire pit, explore the surrounding 10-acres of picturesque farm and bushland and watch the sun set over McLaren Vale with a glass of red in hand. All your creature comforts are taken care of with a queen-size bed, toilet and camp-style shower. The ultimate eco-friendly couples retreat.

Lilydale, TAS

Eco-luxe recycled shipping container home.

Description via Airbnb

A recycled shipping container renovated to a luxury standard utilising local eclectic materials. A one-bedroom getaway with a king-size bed, french flax linen, organic breakfast hamper supplied, mini bar stocked with Tassie wines, pre-packed meals and a wood fire.

Rock Forest, NSW

Eco-friendly earth-covered house.

Description via Airbnb

This unique house is earth covered and naturally air-conditioned, using the thermal mass of the earth to achieve ultra-low energy consumption. Set on a conservation property, it’s great for couples craving a soul-restoring getaway and privacy.

Gippsland Region, VIC

100% off the grid bush retreat.

Description via Airbnb

An 100% off the grid home that is nestled amongst 5 acres of bushland situated in the glorious Gippsland region.

This Architecturally designed, award-winning bush retreat was the first home featured on Grand Designs Australia.

Mount Tamborine, QLD

Eco rainforest cabin.

Description via Airbnb

The private, eco cabin was lovingly constructed from mostly recycled timbers and joinery and expanses of glass to give an immersive rainforest experience. It feels like you are sleeping in the treetops.

Hovea, WA

Eco-luxury nature getaway.

Description via Airbnb

Your guest room is luxurious, eco-designed, and features a king-size bed, walkthrough shower, and hot water heated by the sun.

Bamurru Plains, NT

Description via NT Tourism

Dubbed ‘Wild Bush Luxury’, Bamurru Plains is an eco-friendly, safari lodge that offers exclusive access to 300 km² of pristine floodplains, forests, wetlands and woodlands in Kakadu’s Mary River.

Feeling inspired to book in that annual leave now? I know, me too.