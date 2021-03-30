KFC and Menulog Are Offering Free Delivery on All Orders This Easter Weekend

The Easter long weekend is coming up which means we are approaching four glorious days off. Being Easter, you’re probably thinking of treating yourself to some chocolate. But why stop there?

To celebrate the long weekend, KFC and Menulog have teamed up to gift us with free delivery on all KFC orders over the four days.

That’s right, both chicken and eggs are on the table this Easter.

How to get KFC and Menulog’s free delivery

Free delivery will be valid the entire Easter weekend. That’s Friday, April 2 through to Monday, April 5.

One of the best things about this deal is that there are no hoops to jump through. In fact, the hardest choice you’ll have to make is what to order.

To redeem free delivery on a KFC order through Menulog all you have to do is place your order in the Menulog app or on the Menulog website. Go ahead and choose your crispy fried chicken options (the Zinger Box is a popular choice). Then, when you checkout, the delivery charge will be automatically waived.

Free delivery applies for all KFC orders through Menulog this weekend with no minimum spend. You could be ordering one chicken wing or 10 Family Feasts and the delivery will be free of charge.

It also isn’t just a one-time thing. You can order from KFC every single day this Easter weekend and you’ll get free delivery each and every time. Consider this an excuse to go absolutely wild for fried chicken.

If you need some perspective, on average, you’d be looking at around $9 in delivery on a typical fast-food order through delivery apps. That’s a couple of burgers worth right there that you’ll be saving.

Menulog also delivers from 533 KFC restaurants all across Australia right to your door. So, there’s sure to be an option for everyone whether you’re travelling this Easter or stuck at home (looking at you, Brisbane).