The Six Best Australian Easter Eggs on Offer This Year

Folks, I don’t mean to alarm you but Easter is next week. That means if you don’t have your Easter eggs in order, its time to get moving.

There’s an abundance of Easter eggs out there, including a bunch of favourites you can easily order from your couch. But if you’re over the old Cadbury bunny and want to expand your horizons, local vendors are your best bet.

Here are our top five Australian easter eggs on offer this year.

Haighs

Tried and true, Haighs chocolate never disappoints. The family-owned chocolate business began in Adelaide but now has stores in South Australia, Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra. They also offer $15 flat shipping Australia wide.

Highlights from Haighs’ Easter range include their salted caramel and honeycomb eggs, solid chocolate bilbies and delicious half eggs stuffed with chocolate-coated snacks. All their chocolate is delicious so you won’t regret whatever you choose.

Check out the full range here.

Chocolatier Australia

How about we eat some chocolate and protect our native wildlife at the same time? Chocolatier Australia has teamed up with the Australian Platypus Conservancy to bring out Puddles the Platypus! Every chocolate platypus bought sees 25% of the proceeds going to the APC to help protect these adorable wild creatures.

Stock is limited of these guys so you’ll want to check your local Myer store or look for stockists online.

Noose Chocolate Factory

Hailing from the Sunshine Coast in QLD, Noosa Chocolate Factory is one of those handcrafted local chocolate stores that hold a special place in everyone’s heart. For Easter, it’s worth those few extra dollars to get a fresh quality chocolate egg, and that’s what’s on offer here.

Bunnies and eggs are available in milk, dark, white, raspberry, strawberry, ruby and even mango flavours from Noosa Chocolate Factory and there are vegan and gluten-free options.

You’ll have to go in-store in QLD to grab these guys or get a mate from up-state to help you out.

Golden Gaytime

Nothing is more Australian than a Golden Gaytime ice cream and now it’s in an Easter Egg too! The egg promises the toffee crumb taste of a Golden Gaytime on top of a milk chocolate frame. It’s also palm oil free, which we absolutely love to see.

You can find the Golden Gaytime egg at your local Woolworths.

Violet Crumble

Here to compete with Cadbury’s Crunchie egg is another classic Aussie choc, Violet Crumble. Coming in bunny, gift box and whopping 6kg egg form, the Violet Crumble Easter egg range is a honeycomb dream.

You can find these eggs at your local Coles, Kmart, IGA, Woolworths etc or online.

Koko Black

Australia’s artisan chocolatier Koko Black is coming through with the goods this year. A new favourite is sure to be its vegan-friendly Easter chocolate lineup. New products featured in this range include quinoa and goji berry dark chocolate eggs, dark choc ganache eggs, caramelised coconut eggs and a range of little and big dark chocolate bunnies.

On top of that you can get Koko Black’s normal Easter lineup with hampers, giant bunnies and eggs and hot cross bites on offer.

Check out the full range here.

There’s still some time before Easter to get your hands on one (or many) of these chocolate snacks so get your shopping sorted while you can and if you need some online options, check out our round-up!

If we missed your favourite local Easter egg maker, feel free to give them a shout out in the comments.