How To Watch The 2021 Golden Globe Awards in Australia

Well, I guess it’s officially awards season, folks. The first cab off the rank in 2021 is the Golden Globe Awards which is following the Emmys lead by having an all virtual ceremony.

What are the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes are the annual television and film awards handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The awards show is typically more surprising than the Oscars as the voting committee is made up of Hollywood journalists and photographers rather than peers in each category.

The awards show is normally a fun one because the audience gets to see celebrities from the film and television worlds collide in one room. Although the Golden Globes will look pretty different this year, with all the celebrities attending from their living rooms.

Who is nominated?

There might be a few more nominees that you recognise this year thanks to Netflix, which scored 42 nominations. And it’s not the only streaming service represented, either. Fan favourites such as The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit, Emily in Paris, Palm Springs, Killing Eve and The Mandalorian are all in contention in 2021.

You can check out a full list of the Golden Globe nominees and where you can watch them in Australia here.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who is going to win but awards analysts have Nomadland, Hamilton and The Crown tipped for big things. If you want to make some predictions of your own check out this downloadable Golden Globes ballot.

Who is hosting?

Some things never change and that includes the return of seasoned hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. This will mark the SNL Queens’ fourth time hosting the Globes, but interestingly, they won’t be in the same room together to do it.

Fey will host the ceremony live from the Rainbow Room in Manhattan, New York, and Poehler will be on the West Coast at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

When are the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes take place on Sunday the 28th of February, which was when the Academy Awards were originally scheduled for – before they were delayed.

This translates to Monday, March 1 in Australia. The awards will air at 8 pm ET which equates to the following Australian time zones:

9:00 am AWST

10:30 am ACST

11:00 am AEST

12:00 pm AEDT

How to watch the Golden Globes in Australia

As usual, Foxtel has the broadcast rights to the Golden Globes this year. Aussies with access to FOX Arena either via their Foxtel box or Foxtel Go/Now subscription will be able to watch the awards live on their TV. There will also be a replay of the show on FOX arena at 7:30 pm or On Demand.

Foxtel’s streaming service Binge will also be home to the Golden Globe awards on March 1, 2021. The platform will have the full ceremony and E!’s Red Carpet special, although it’s currently unclear whether these will be streamed live or only available after the show has finished airing. In any case, if you’d like to tune in, you can sign up for Binge here.