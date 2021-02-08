The Best Ways to Clean Your Jewellery if It’s Looking a Little Dull

Jewellery is one of those things you can never have too much of. There’s always an excuse to add to the ever-growing collection whether it’s a new pair of earrings, statement ring or sparkly necklace. Jewellery cleaning on the other hand? Not so fun. In fact, it can be downright terrifying if you have no idea where to start. It’s really important to regularly clean our jewellery to avoid a build-up of bacteria, so if you’re not keen on paying a professional, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about cleaning it yourself.

Cleaning your jewellery at home is an easy and cost-effective way to renew sparkle – you just need to make sure you’re using the right equipment. There’s thousands of articles filled with at-home jewellery cleaning methods, but some of them could actually be damaging your pieces rather than helping (read: do not ever put anything in the washing machine).

When it comes to caring for our precious pieces, it’s really important to get it right the first time. Here, we’ve rounded up the best at-home jewellery cleaning methods and the equipment you’ll need.

How do you clean jewellery?

Liquid solutions, polishing cloths and ultrasonic cleaners are among the most popular methods for cleaning jewellery. Below, we’ve gone into detail on each of them to help you determine which one is best for you.

How do you clean silver jewellery?

The best way to clean silver jewellery is by using a decent silver polish. These solutions contain ingredients which dissolve and remove tarnish while forming a protective coating to prevent new tarnish appearing.

This silver polisher from Goddard’s comes highly recommended for cleaning and protecting your silver jewellery in one simple step. The 3-in-1 cleanser allows you to clean, shine and protect your pieces from grime, dirt and tarnish.

You can also grab a small pot of liquid solution with a cleaning basket inside (like this one here). Place your jewellery inside the basket and let it soak for a few minutes before cleaning it off with a small brush. You’ll usually notice a difference in the shine of your jewellery afterward.

How do you clean gold jewellery?

One of the best ways to clean gold jewellery is with an ultrasonic cleaning machine – one of the best ways to give your jewellery a thorough clean without all the hassle and stress. This nifty device will do all the hard work for you and take the stress out of the entire process.

Ultrasonic cleaners are a great way to clean your jewellery and remove tarnish. The machine works by using ultrasound waves and chemicals which create bubbles that cling to particles like dirt and oil. The high frequency waves are then sent out and pull the contaminants off the object. It’s a simple way of giving your items a professional-level clean without paying to take them to the jewellers. The entire process only takes a few minutes and will have your pieces sparkling like new again.

Most ultrasonic machines are suitable for gold, silver and platinum jewellery items but it’s always worth reading the fine print before investing in one.

What are the best ultrasonic cleaning machines?

Ultrasonic Cleaner ($85.99)

Ultrasonic Cleaner with Digital Timer ($79.99)

Digital Cleaner ($69.99)

What are the best cleaning solutions?

When it comes to jewellery cleaning solutions, there’s no shortage of options available – it just depends on what kind of clean you’re looking for.

You can opt for the concentrate by itself (like the one below which can be used inside the ultrasonic cleaner). Alternatively you can grab an all-in-one cleaning kit which includes extra accessories like a brush, basket and cloth.

Gentle Jewellery Cleaner Concentrate ($21.76)

Multi-Purpose Jewellery Cleaner Kit ($30.68)

Gentle Jewellery Cleaner Kit ($41.08)

What are the best polishing cloths?

A polishing cloth is another effective (and relatively cheap) method for cleaning jewellery. If the damage to your pieces are minimal or you’re just looking to maintain shine between cleans, you should always keep a polishing cloth on hand.

This little piece of fabric works to remove fingerprints, grime, scratches and dullness from metals like silver, gold, platinum, brass and copper. One side contains a very fine polishing compound while the other side buffs your jewellery without harming them.

Silver and Gold Polishing Cloth ($26.72)

200-Piece Cleaning Cloth ($26.70)

Hagerty Jewellery Polishing Cloth ($16.16)