Mix Protein Powder Into Your Yogurt

Protein powder is gross in most things, I’ll be honest about that. It makes oatmeal gooey, and it’s an acquired taste in almost everything but smoothies (where it’s mostly hidden by the ingredients). But there’s one dish of actual food where it’s truly at home, and that is a bowl of yogurt.

If you’re trying to get more protein into your diet, whether to build muscle or support weight loss or athletic endeavours, you’re probably familiar with the humble protein powder. There are many kinds, and personally I swear by a giant jug of unflavored whey that sits under my kitchen counter. I’ll mix it with water for a quick dose of protein to make my macros at the end of the day, or with almond milk for an easily digestible pre-workout snack. But sometimes a person just wants to eat real food.

Join me, then, in mixing the powder into yogurt. The flavour and texture are excellent, and the numbers are good, too. Here’s what I mean: the protein content of yogurt varies by brand, but let’s take for an example the 2% Greek yogurt that I have for breakfast most mornings. It has about 16 grams of protein in a six-ounce serving. Add a scoop of whey powder — mine has 24 grams of protein per scoop — and you’re up to 40 grams for the whole bowl. That’s roughly a third of the amount of protein I need in a day (accounting for muscle growth, hi, I’m a meathead) in only 247 calories. I top it with berries, honey, and sometimes nuts.

How to make protein yogurt

All you need is a bowl, some yogurt, and a scoop of protein powder. (Don’t expect to mix the two ingredients in the little cup the yogurt comes in; they won’t fit.)

The first time you try it, you may think for a moment that you have made a terrible mistake after you dump in the scoop of protein. The volume of powder rivals that of the yogurt; the powder is so dry, and the yogurt so thicc (especially if you choose a nice Greek yogurt like I do) that it may seem like the two will never meld. But keep stirring, and a miracle occurs. After just 10 to 15 seconds, the powder disappears into the yogurt and you’re left with a uniform creamy mixture.

I find the whey mellows out the flavour of the yogurt a bit, making it less tangy. In fact, I prefer the mixture to straight yogurt; it’s creamier, too. I use a plain, unflavored, unsweetened whey powder, so I can’t guarantee that this will work as well with other types or flavours of protein. But I can report that the unflavored whey mixes satisfyingly into any flavour or type of yogurt, so give it a try for your next breakfast or snack.