How to Prepare for Cyberpunk 2077

Gamers rejoice because the biggest video game of the year is finally here. Cyberpunk 2077 is out now which means everyone can start cancelling their plans and get ready to be immersed in a world that is not this one.

But there are few things that are good to know before diving right into Cyberpunk.

How much hard drive space is required?

Whenever a big game like Cyberpunk 2077 comes out, one of the first questions to answer is how much hard drive space does it need? The answer for Cyberpunk is approximately 70GB, which could be a lot worse. For those buying a physical edition, the PS4 and Xbox One versions are shipped with two discs – one for data and one for play.

There’s also the day one patch to consider. This will play out differently on each platform, according to CD Projekt Red’s global community lead, Marcin Momot.

PC (GOG players): a few hundred megabytes

PC (Steam/Epic): 2-3 GB

PC/Xbox One (Physical Edition): 60-75 GB

PS4 (Physical Edition): 110 GB

The day one patch on its own for consoles is 28GB according to IGN. It’s also a fair bit larger on PS4 because the game and day one patch will be downloading separately.

So, it’s safe to say, you should clear out a fair chunk of space on your console or hard drive in preparation for Cyberpunk. Download speeds will vary, especially with Australia’s NBN, but be prepared to wait a fair few hours for the game to be playable.

How many hours does it take to beat?

Cyberpunk 2077 is stacked full of content. With a huge open world and a long list of extra side quests, times for beating the game vary widely. And that’s before you go back and play through the game’s three different lifepath options.

According to How Long To Beat, these are the hours you can expect to put into Cyberpunk 2077:

Main story : 18 hours

: 18 hours Main story and extras : 43.5 hours

: 43.5 hours Completionist : 105 hours

: 105 hours All Playstyles: 30.5 hours

Cyberpunk is built to be immersive, so it’s possible you could spend far more than 105 hours if you want to take your time and explore. One tester apparently even spent over 175 hours in the game and still has more to do. Plan your time accordingly.

What platform should I play on?

As for what platform you should play Cyberpunk 2077 on? Well, whichever one is available to you – for a start.

The game is available on PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One and PS4 at launch. Although Cyberpunk 2077 will still be playable via backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X and will also receive a free next-gen upgrade in 2021.

The comparisons between visuals on console and PC have been drawn, with PC coming out superior so far. That being said, the game does have a performance mode on Xbox Series X and features PS4 Pro enhancements for PlayStation players – so it’s going to look good no matter what you play it on. It’s also likely the game will get some enhancements when the next-gen upgrade arrives next year.

What else do I need?

Apart from a platform and a copy of the game, there’s nothing else that is necessary to play Cyberpunk 2077. But there are some things you can do to make the experience better. The minimum system requirements for playing Cyberpunk on PC are as follows:

Having a 4K TV or monitor with a variable refresh rate and a high-speed HDMI can also enhance your experience, but are not a necessity.

Also, be aware that certain parts of Cyberpunk 2077 have been causing seizures for some players. You can read this breakdown of which scenes and settings can help to avoid this situation.

Good luck, Samurai.