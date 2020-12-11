Level Up Your Life

Can You Clean Your Entire Oven With a Lemon?

Joel Kahn

Published 42 mins ago: December 11, 2020 at 11:47 am -
Filed to:cleaning
lemonsoven
Can You Clean Your Entire Oven With a Lemon?

Remember the beginning of quarantine when we were all baking bread and doing big cooking projects for dinner every night?

This is a great opportunity to clean your trusty baking machine. We were intrigued by this account out of Australia that claims you can clean your entire oven " walls, door, shelves " using just a lemon. (Or, as the post calls it, a "LEMON".)

Our Best Methods to Clean Stained Pots and Pans

No matter how hard you scrub or soak, your pots and pans remain stained, brown, and grimy. And while well-used pans are a sign of your cooking prowess (or at least, how often you cook), sometimes you just want to see your own reflection in the bottom of a pan.

Read more

For this Hack or Wack, we are pleased to introduce our new co-host, Tahsin, who actually just moved into a house with a brand new oven that doesn't even need cleaning. So she talked me through the method in the article (which calls specifically for a pink rag) while I got down and dirty with my gas range. (Writer's note: It is very hard to find synonyms for the word "oven".)

So does it work? Or is this an anomaly only found in the southern hemisphere? Check out the video above to find out.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.