Plan a Hike to Get Some Fresh Air and Tune Out Holiday Stress

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 2 hours ago: November 27, 2020 at 7:28 am -
Photo: crazystocker, Shutterstock

Whether you’re spending the holidays on your own, or (still) cooped up with the same people you’ve been quarantining with for months, you could probably use a break from your usual routine. Even if you’re not celebrating, you may still have a day (or at least part of a day) off to regroup. One way to do that is by getting outside and enjoying some fresh air while talking a walk. Here’s how to plan a stress-reducing holiday hike.

Why a holiday hike?

For some, it’s a way to overcome indigestion after a big meal. For others, it’s an escape from their family. Whatever the reason, you could probably use some brisk almost-winter air and to spend some time in nature. To be clear: for our purposes here, a “hike” is just a walk. It doesn’t mean you have to climb anything, wear boots, or spend hours on your feet. (Of course, that’s an option — but not a requirement.) Sure, you could just head out the front door and start walking, but there are a few things you can do ahead of time to make the experience more enjoyable.

How to plan a holiday hike

Here are a few tips for planning a holiday hike, courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki of the Bangor Daily News:

  • Do a weather check — not just for the temperature, but also for wind and possible precipitation. Then dress accordingly.
  • Pick a route/location. If you’re heading to a park with multiple trails, take a look at (or download) a trail map ahead of time, so once you arrive, you’re ready to go.
  • Dress in layers. If you live somewhere on the colder side, bundle up. But also make sure that you can remove some layers if you get too warm.
  • Don’t forget your face mask. Even if the idea is to be alone in the wilderness (or on a smooth, paved trail), you may end up running into people.
  • Keep your camera (well, phone) handy. You never know when you’ll run across some pretty nature.
  • Bring treats! It is a holiday after all — you should enjoy some snacks.

Happy (holiday) trails!

