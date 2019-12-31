Take A Guided Hike For Free This January 1

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Photo: Shutterstock

Ready to make a clean break with the old year and enjoy some fresh air, exercise, and adventure? State parks across the country are hosting free guided First Day Hikes, and you can find one near you here.

Each hike is led by park staff or volunteers, and depending on location you may find yourself exploring trails in the woods, climbing hills or mountains, or strolling along a lakeside or beach. Some hikes feature guided birdwatching or wildlife watching.

The First Day Hikes website will let you know whether each hike is suitable for children and pets, how far you can expect to go, and what equipment you’ll need. For many of them, you’ll just need to dress for the weather and bring a water bottle and snack.

Whether or not you join an organised hike, the first day of the year is a great time to enjoy some of the pleasures in life that aren’t reflected in our holiday celebrations. Most of us have been hanging out at home, gorging ourselves on wine and cookies, and it can be nice to get outside and stretch your legs (for a reason other than shoveling snow). So consider taking a hike, organised or otherwise.

