Messina Cocktail Kits Are Here to Make Your 2020 Infinitely Better

Did you hear that? It was the sound of angels rejoicing.

That, dear friends, is because we’ve been treated to a blessing. Cocktail Porter has gone and released two drool-inducing Messina cocktail kits.

I know, I know. What a dream.

Both DIY cocktail kits are delivered nationwide and come in two sizes. You can grab a mini kit, which creates six drinks, or a large kit, which makes 18 glorious cocktails. Both options are stacked with all the ingredients you need to add that Messina glory to your favourite classics.

The Messina cocktail kits are:

Dulce De Leche Espresso Martini

This delicious little combo is described as:

“A twist on the traditional Espresso martini, ditch desert and have one of these instead. Premium Vodka is combined with coffee liqueur, premium cold drip coffee, Messina’s famous Dulce De Leche Topping, and shaken hard to create that infamous foamy top. Finished with Messina Chocolate Hazelnut Spread and shaved coconut.”

The large kit will set you back $149.

Small kits are priced at $85.

Coconut and Lychee Giña Colada

The Giña Colada is said to be an:

“Extra fruity version of a Piña colada, with gin instead. Fruity and creamy with fresh gelato. Take Tanqueray Gin, Coconut Water, Pineapple Juice, Verjuice and Messina Coconut & Lychee Gelato* to create a delicious creamy cocktail. * This kit includes a redeemable voucher for a 500ml tub of Messina Lychee & Coconut Gelato”

The large kit will set you back $159.

Small kits are priced at $89.

If that doesn’t sound like the perfect way to kick off the silly season (with gelato and booze) I don’t know what does.

It’s not even December and I’m about ready to tuck into one of these babies.