How to Choose the Right Treatment Program for Your Addiction

If you or a friend or relative is experiencing a type of substance addiction, you may have made the decision to seek help via a rehabilitation program. But it’s not as simple as Googling the nearest treatment facility: there are many different types of programs offered, and some will work better for certain people than others. Here’s what to consider when selecting a drug treatment or rehab program.

Identify your goals

Given that some programs and centres specialise in treating a specific type of substance use or addition, it’s important to first figure out which behaviours and/or substances you need help with the most. According to rehab referral service AddictionCenter.com, here’s what you should consider:

The next step is determining whether there are any other underlying issues, such as dual diagnosis or medical conditions, that you wish to have treated at the same time. Then you have to figure out what success means to you. Is your initial goal to get through detox and remain sober for the first 30 days? Would six months of sobriety be a success? A year? Only you and your loved ones can decide on what your goals are.

Speak with a treatment professional

Before selecting a program, it could be helpful to speak with a treatment professional who is unaffiliated with any particular rehabilitation centre. They can help evaluate your needs and make a recommendation as to the best treatment facility to help you reach your goals.

Look into your options

Based on recommendations from the treatment professional and a range of other factors, put some time into investigating your rehab options. As AddictionCenter.com points out, some facilities will make information highly accessible on their website, while others require you to get in touch and ask questions to find the answers you seek. “Top-rated treatment facilities want to make sure that you will find success in their program, and they have nothing to hide,” according to the site. “They should be happy to answer any questions you may have.”

Factors to consider

So what, exactly should you look for in a rehab program? Again, it all depends on your individual goals and needs, but here are a few things to consider:

Inpatient vs. outpatient

Inpatient treatment involves a person residing at a rehab facility for a period of time, while those in outpatient treatment return to their homes at the end the end of a day of programming. Each has its benefits, but generally speaking, inpatient treatment has a higher success rate, though is also considerably more expensive. Outpatient programs have the benefit of allowing participants to maintain at least some aspects of their everyday lives, which may make it easier to transition out of rehab.

Specialities

Most treatment programs specialise in a specific area of rehabilitation, so look for one that meets your needs. For example, if you’re dealing with both alcohol addiction and a mental illness, there are programs that focus on helping those with dual diagnoses.

Type and length of treatment

In addition to focus, there are many different methods of addiction treatment and therapy. Finding the right one for you means taking the time to ask questions and figure out which program involves therapies that have the best chance of working for you. The same goes for the length of the program: most last for 30, 60 or 90 days, so figure out which length of time would best suit your needs.

Cost

Ultimately, for many, cost is the deciding factor when it comes to selecting a treatment or rehab program. There is no “standard” cost of this type of treatment: it depends on a variety of factors including the type of facility, the length of stay and the programs the patient participates in. If you are unable to afford a treatment program on your own, speak with the facility about their options.

Amenities

Treatment and rehab programs exist on a spectrum, from the high-end centres frequented by celebrities to far more basic facilities. Of course, it primarily comes down to what you can afford. They’re not all going to feature horseback riding or resemble a five-star hotel.

Location

For some, a rehab program near to where they live is a better fit (especially if they are doing outpatient therapy). But in other cases, it can be helpful to travel somewhere far away from your hometown for treatment, according to AddictionCenter.com, “because it more completely breaks the connection between the addict and their former life, especially toxic relationships and routines that encourage drinking and drug use.”