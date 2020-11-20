Glam up Your End-of-Year Holiday With a Sexy Caravan

At this point, it’s pretty clear that many of us are going to be taking a more localised approach to travel for some time to come.

While it may not be the end of year vacay we were expecting, that doesn’t mean we can’t see some beautiful places, and explore them in style.

Road-tripping is very clearly on the rise in 2020 (folks aren’t super keen on flying right now). In fact, research commissioned by mycar Tyre & Auto indicates that 82 per cent of Aussies are planning a road trip in the next three to six months.

If that’s you – it probably is ’cause 82 per cent is a lot of people – have you considered doing your trip in a swanky caravan?

Camplify has partnered up with The Botanist to launch a gin-themed caravan. Refurbished vintage caravan ‘Mazzy the Van’ has been dolled up and she’s ready to welcome gin-lovers all summer.

The van, available to book on Camplify, will be kitted out with a complimentary 700ml bottle of The Botanist gin, a four-pack of Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water, a Botanicus flavoured herbal Tea Tube and infuser from The Sunday Lab, dried fruit garnishes and other ingredients to create fancy gin cocktails.

Sounds pretty sweet, hey?

The Botanist caravan’s prices start at $140 per day and can be booked and set up on a campsite of your choice within 100km of Flinders NSW.

With border restrictions remaining uncertain for Aussies, we thought it was only fair to share a selection of other Instagram-worthy caravans for Australians hoping to hit the road this summer.

Dolce Sole Camper, Burleigh Heads, QLD

A custom vintage interior design by digital creators Tegan & Ned, this yellow Fiat Ducato has been inspired by the Amalfi Coast. Perfect for those wishing they could be in Italy right now.

Aalto Van Co // Sandy, St. Kilda West, VIC

This little beauty is described as “minimalistic luxury”. Victorians will be able to switch off from the chaos of the year as soon as they step in this Nordic-inspired eco-designed caravan.

Van Halen – The Campervan, West Beach, SA

A trip away from home may not feel realistic for South Australia right now, but the day will come soon, friends! And when it’s here, Van Halen (great name) is ready for you with a king-size bed.

And there are literally thousands more where those came from. So, while travel does look a little different this year, it does offer a nice excuse to get out and see more of our own backyard. And doing it in style certainly doesn’t hurt.