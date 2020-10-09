The World’s Most Incredible Travel Experiences Includes This Aussie Icon

COVID-19 and the global pandemic truly did a number on our overseas travel plans this year, but it hasn’t stopped us from fine tuning our bucket lists for when we can set sail, or take flight. The perfect source of inspiration is Lonely Planet’s new Ultimate Travel List, revealing the world’s most incredible travel experiences – including one in our own backyard.

Lonely Planet’s Most Incredible Travel Experiences

Explore the ancient ‘lost city’ of Petra, Jordan Visit the Galápagos Learn from the Aṉangu at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia Embrace a slower pace of life on the Okavango Delta, Botswana Gaze upon geysers and grizzlies at Yellowstone National Park, United States Emulate a pilgrim’s journey to the astounding Lake Bled, Slovenia Marvel at the overwhelming power of Iguazú Falls, South America Find heaven on earth a the temples of Angkor, Cambodia Float on a mirror surface at Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia Take a classic teahouse trek around Nepal’s Annapurna Circuit

This is just a taste of Lonely Planet’s 500 Unmissable Global Travel Experiences, which was curated from hundreds of writer’s travel memories and condensed into a 320-page coffee table book.

The top 10 is seriously impressive, and even includes Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park – an Australian icon with extremely important cultural significance. Lonely Planet writes: “up until 2017 it was possible (against the wishes of the Aṉangu) to ascend the summit, but there are still rewarding experiences open to travellers.”

“Blushing like an epiphanic, sun-baked chunk of coal on the shimmering horizon, there’s something haunting about witnessing the golden and umber hues of Uluru at sunset.”

While travellers won’t be able to revel in the beauty of these unmissable experiences amidst the global pandemic, they’re enough to inspire serious wanderlust for a future where we can explore the world with freedom and safety.