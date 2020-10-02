Brace Yourself For Australia’s Most Bogan Baby Names For 2020

We all know that 2020 has been an absolute dumpster fire, which is why it’s so important to find a laugh when you can. Today’s much-needed comic relief comes in the form of Australia’s most bogan baby names of 2020, via Kidspot.

Bogan Baby Names For Girls

It wouldn’t be a 2020 list of baby bogan names without a play on this year’s infamous Karen. Instead of the traditional spelling of the loaded name, Kidspot have offered the spelling ‘Carryn’ as a very bogan alternative.

Another honorable mention must go to the name Corona. Whether it’s an ode to the struggling beer brand, or Ms. Rona herself, it’s very reflective of the trainwreck of a year we’ve all had.

Other bogan baby names for girls being born in 2020 include Chablis (pronounced ‘TCHA-bliss’ not like the wine ‘cha-BLEE’), Graceland, Honestee, Jezzabella, Jinx (if 2020 was a name), Jumelle, Klowee, and Pistol.

…And For Boys

What’s with bogan baby names for boys being inspired by weapons and animals? This year, we’ve got Axe, Dagger and Bamboo – which isn’t a weapon, but like the plant, it’s a name that you’ll never really be able to get rid of.

2020 has also ‘blessed’ us with animal-inspired names including Chaton (which is French for ‘kitten’), Jaguar, Mordax (from California’s forest scorpion Uroctonus mordax?) and the unforgivable Tygrrr.

And speaking of incoherent spelling, there are a bunch of bogan babies that are going to be called Jaxtynn, Jevin (not to be mistaken with Kevin) and RAD – because ‘gnarly’ was so 2019?

Strict lockdowns have created ample baby-making opportunities for those confined to the four walls of their bedrooms, but according to researchers, we shouldn’t expect a post-pandemic baby boom due to factors like economic downturn.

Perhaps we can all rest easy knowing these bogan baby names will have to wait until next year.