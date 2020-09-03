How to Get a Free Copy of Ubisoft’s ‘The Division’ for Windows

Though you probably won’t have a lot of fun playing the game’s multiplayer aspects, since everyone has probably moved on to The Division 2 by now, the solo campaign of Ubisoft’s 2016 first-person shooter The Division is still worth slogging through — especially for the low price of free.

And what better way to spend your luxurious three-day weekend in isolation than by picking up a new game, right? Ubisoft’s free offer is only good through September 8, so you have plenty of time to acquire your free copy. You don’t even have to play it right now if you’re otherwise busy; add it to your Uplay account and The Division will be waiting for you whenever you feel like loading it up.

To get started, visit Ubisoft’s site any point before 1:00 a.m. (your local time) on September 8. Click on the big box that says “PC” to begin the activation process, which will require you to have (and sign in with) your Uplay account. If you don’t have one, it doesn’t cost anything to set up — you aren’t signing up for a subscription service or anything like that.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll see this screen:

Screenshot: David Murphy

Boom. Free game acquired; it’s as easy as that. You’ll now be able to fire up Uplay, if it’s installed on your system, to install and play The Division. Otherwise, you’ll have to go through a slightly longer process of installing and setting up Ubisoft’s digital download service. It’s not hard, trust me.

If you happen to be an Xbox Live Gold subscriber, you can also grab a copy of The Division via the monthly Games with Gold program. Your progress between the two versions won’t sync, nor will you be able to play with PC players from your Xbox (or vice versa). I just thought I’d mention it in case you’re one of those people — like me — who is always looking to fill our your game library with free stuff.

Speaking of, Into the Breach is free on the Epic Games Store right now, and you should very much get that, too.