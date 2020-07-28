Try This Customisable Pokédex

As much as one might like to, one cannot keep track of every stat of the nearly 900 Pokémon currently in existence. Sometimes you need to look up a quick stat, and sometimes you want to immerse yourself in a pile of abilities and weaknesses. Either way, every Pokémon fan must have quick and easy access to a Pokédex.

But just any old Pokédex will not do. Adam Dachis, a former Lifehacker staff writer, figured that people may want their own customisable Pokédex, and he’s not wrong. Sure, you can look up any Pokémon you want on the official Pokédex, but do you have control over the look and feel of the experience? No, you do not. And we deserve better. So Dachis made a base on Airtable that anyone can copy and customise.

I recreated the #Pokedex in #Airtable. Make a copy and customize it for yourself. Play a "Who's That Pokémon?" game. #NoCode an app that randomly emails your friends random #pokemon stats? Yes, it has 8th-gen Pokémon data. Make something! https://t.co/YMvp5XdGE5 pic.twitter.com/nxeUG1SVHu — Adam Dachis (@adachis) June 19, 2020

He explains more here:

It features data on Pokémon (including 8th generation Galar Pokémon), types, abilities, moves, items, and more. It comes with a few blocks installed that offer a visual view that looks similar to Pokémon cards, a “Who’s That Pokemon?” guessing game, and a search function across all tables. You can make a copy of it and add or change whatever you like.

You can explore Dachis’ base and make a copy to customise on your own. You’ll be able to do some basic customisation with Airtable’s free account, but additional features may be available with a “plus” or “pro” account.

