Take Online Cooking Classes with Celebrity Chefs for Charity

With all this time at home this year, a lot of people have been getting into cooking. While some are just starting off and mastering basics like eggs (they’re harder than they look!), other more experienced home chefs are taking on new, more challenging projects. If you fall into that second category — or just enjoy watching highly skilled chefs at work — you may be interested in Airbnb’s latest online experiences: small cooking classes with celebrity chefs. No, these are not free, but they all costs $US100 ($144) or less, and proceeds go towards a variety of charities. Here’s what’s available and how to take the classes.
How to take an online class with a celebrity chef
The biggest name associated with this project is probably David Chang, founder Momofuku. For $US100 ($144), you can spend one hour with the chef (and nine other people in the virtual class), learning how to make one-pot meals. The small class size allows students to interact with the instructor and ask questions. All proceeds from Chang’s classes will go to the LEE Initiative Restaurant Reboot Relief Program, which supports small farmers and helps restaurants reopen after COVID-19.
As Afar points out, the trick is visiting the Airbnb website and checking to see when the spots for the class you want to take go on sale. The chefs are offering a limited number of classes, and because they’re capped at 10 people, they’ll go fast. So bookmark this page, set a reminder on your phone, or do whatever else you need to do to get a spot.
Available classes
Aside from Chang’s class, other Airbnb Online Cooking Experiences sorted by region by the good folks at Afar, include:
Asia
- Secrets of a Michelin-Starred Chef with Malcolm Lee (of Candlenut in Singapore)
- Flavours from Down Under with Rishi Naleendra (of Cheek Bistro in Singapore)
- Contemporary Seoul Cuisine with Jun Lee (of Soigné in Seoul, South Korea)
Europe
- Mediterranean Seafood with Marc Favier (of Marcore in Paris, France)
- Seasonal French Produce with Indra Carrillo (of La Condesa in Paris, France)
- Fusion of Flavours with Joachim Koerper (of Eleven in Lisbon, Portugal)
- Roman Haute Cuisine with Cristina Bowerman (of Glass Hostaria in Rome, Italy)
- Secrets at Home with Giuseppe Iannotti (of Krèsios in Piedimonte Matese, Italy)
- Southern Italian Dishes with Paolo Gramaglia (of President in Amalfi Coast, Italy)
- First Course Flavours with Nicola Dinato (of Feva in Venice, Italy)
- Countryside Cooking with Davide Pezzuto (of D.One in Montepagano, Italy)
- Meaty Italian Mains with Andrea Ribaldone (of Osteria dell’Arborina in Piedmont Countryside, Italy)
- Taste of Tuscany with Gaetano Trovato (of Arnolfo in Colle di Val d’Elsa, Italy)
- Marvel at Chef Ivan’s Soulful Meals with Iván Muñoz (of El Chirón in Madrid, Spain)
- The World of High Kitchen Fermentations with Diego Guerrero (of DSTAgE in Madrid, Spain)
- Sabores de Al-Ándalus with Paco Morales (of Noor in Cordoba, Spain)
- Modern Mexican Cuisine with Roberto Ruiz (of Punto MX in Madrid, Spain)
- Summer Flavours with Pascal Aussignac (of Club Gascon in London, U.K.)
- Preservation Masterclass with Brad Carter (of Carters of Moseley in Birmingham, U.K.)
- Cook-Along with Michelin-Trained Chef Anthea Stephenson (of WeCook in London, U.K.)
North America
Alsatian Modern Cuisine with Gabriel Kreuther (of Gabriel Kreuther in New York City, USA)
Tasty Home Staples with Jonathan Benno (of Benno in New York City, USA)
Food Pairings with Soo Ahn (of Band of Bohemia in Chicago, USA)
Global Contemporary Cuisine with Andrew Zimmerman (of Sepia in Chicago, USA)
Easy Dishes with Tastemade Frankie Celenza (of Struggle Meals in New York City, USA)
South America
- Brazil’s Finest Bites with Alberto Landgraf (of Oteque in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
- Zeal and Simplicity of Japanese Cuisine with Edson Yamashita (of Ryo Gastronomia in São Paulo, Brazil)
