Take Online Cooking Classes with Celebrity Chefs for Charity

With all this time at home this year, a lot of people have been getting into cooking. While some are just starting off and mastering basics like eggs (they’re harder than they look!), other more experienced home chefs are taking on new, more challenging projects. If you fall into that second category — or just enjoy watching highly skilled chefs at work — you may be interested in Airbnb’s latest online experiences: small cooking classes with celebrity chefs. No, these are not free, but they all costs $US100 ($144) or less, and proceeds go towards a variety of charities. Here’s what’s available and how to take the classes.

How to take an online class with a celebrity chef

The biggest name associated with this project is probably David Chang, founder Momofuku. For $US100 ($144), you can spend one hour with the chef (and nine other people in the virtual class), learning how to make one-pot meals. The small class size allows students to interact with the instructor and ask questions. All proceeds from Chang’s classes will go to the LEE Initiative Restaurant Reboot Relief Program, which supports small farmers and helps restaurants reopen after COVID-19.

As Afar points out, the trick is visiting the Airbnb website and checking to see when the spots for the class you want to take go on sale. The chefs are offering a limited number of classes, and because they’re capped at 10 people, they’ll go fast. So bookmark this page, set a reminder on your phone, or do whatever else you need to do to get a spot.

Available classes

Aside from Chang’s class, other Airbnb Online Cooking Experiences sorted by region by the good folks at Afar, include:

Asia

Europe

North America

South America