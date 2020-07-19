Set Up a Potion-Making Station for Your Kids

There’s this crazy virus going around. The kids are bored with the usual puzzles, board games, books and toys. It’s time to let them brew some “potions.”

You probably did something like this yourself as a kid. Mixing different liquids and other materials together to concoct some kind of weird, foamy, oozy potion. (If you didn’t, that’s a bummer. You missed out.) It’s messy, yes, but it’s also a classic sensory activity that will keep little kids busy for many minutes at a time.

Susie Allison, of Busy Toddler, gives us some direction on Instagram for how to set up such a station:

Allison suggests using a combination of these materials:

Vinegar

Baking soda

Shaving cream

Medicine droppers

Formula scoops

Spoons

Peri bottles

You can use whatever cups, bowls, scoops and tools you have around the house. She dyed the vinegar, because she’s extra awesome like that, but you can skip that part if you’d like to make it slightly less messy. If you want to see the activity in action, she includes a video on the post in which the kids describe what they’re brewing, and it’s adorable. (“I made a volcano!”)

Allison adds a couple of important caveats, though. First, make sure to supervise the kids closely while they are doing this to keep them from getting any of the mixtures into their mouths or eyes (you could also have them wear goggles to be extra safe).

And second, make sure you use a container that can be carried back inside your home to be dumped down the drain. When Allison started to clean up, she realised she didn’t have an easy way to transport the mess back inside to dispose of it. So don’t use a sand box or a water table (unless it has a drain). Opt instead for a storage bin that can be carried back in to be rinsed out. Or for an inside activity, throw them in the bath tub and let them brew in there.