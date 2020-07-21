JobKeeper Extended for 6 Months — Here’s What You Need to Know

The Morrison government has announced its JobKeeper scheme, relied on by millions of Australians, will be extended for six months until March 2021.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday, 21 July that the JobKeeper program, set to expire by September, will now be extended until 28 March 2021.

Morrison also announced the fortnightly payment would be reduced in September from its $1,500 amount to $1,200 for those working 20 hours a week or more and reduced again in the March quarter starting January to $1,000 a fortnight.

For those on JobKeeper working less than 20 hours a week, a reduced rate of $750 would start from September and a further reduction to $650 in January.

The extension comes as the coronavirus pandemic has continued to rage on around the world with Australia on the brink of a second major wave after outbreaks in Melbourne and Sydney.

The decision to make changes to JobKeeper was made after a review found it had supported around 3.5 million Australians and recommended continuing the program until the situation caused by coronavirus improved.

“Already just over $30 billion has been provided in support through the JobKeeper Program to almost a million businesses — 960,000, thereabouts — supporting some 3.5 million employees,” Morrison said.

“The report recommends that we should continue JobKeeper and we shall, but it needs to be done in a way that is responsive to the circumstances, that it needs to be done in a way that’s aligned with changes that we make to JobSeeker, and it needs to be reflective of the conditions and how they can change and we have built always into the design of JobKeeper that potential.”

What about JobSeeker?

The announcement also saw the weekly earnings threshold increased to $300 a week before it affects the amount of support payments those on Jobseeker receive. That means you earn up to $300 a week in wages and still get the full JobSeeker payment for that week.

“You can earn $300 and then there’s the $250 supplement that will come through the COVID Supplement and that will run out till the end of this year,” Morrison said.

Morrison also added that mutual obligations would be introduced in two phases from 4 August and then again at the end of September.

“From 4 August, we will be requiring people to connect again to employment services and to undertake four job searches a month and — the penalties regime will kick in if people refuse a job that has been provided and offered through that process,” Morrison said.

“In the second phase, which will be at the end of September, we will be moving to a higher rate of job search. We’ll be reintroducing the assets test for eligibility for those payments and we’ll be reintroducing assets waiting period at that time. We will be maintaining the — ease restrictions around sole traders for their eligibility for JobSeeker.

“We will be retaining that support for people to access it to a part-time and casual. We will be maintaining the waving of the ordinary waiting period waiver and we will be maintaining the partner income test thresholds that were introduced earlier as part of our response.”

JobKeeper was first announced at the end of March during the height of the first outbreak and subsequent lockdowns that saw many suddenly without work. It meant that eligible employers would be given a fortnightly $1,500 to pass onto each eligible employer to keep them on the books while the lockdowns impacted their work.

It was originally due to run until the end of September when it was predicted the pandemic’s impacts would lessen.

The story is developing and more information will be added as it’s announced.