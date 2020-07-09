How to Uninstall Edge Chromium When Windows 10 Won’t Let You

Edge Chromium is a decent web browser. I’d even go as far as to say it’s worth swapping over to from Google Chrome, given its improvements with memory usage. However, Microsoft has been incredibly annoying about stuffing Edge Chromium down everyone’s throats, and a recent Windows update locks this browser into your OS even more.

Sure, you could just ignore Edge’s presence (and Windows 10’s incessant notifications to “try the new Edge” and make it your default browser), but it’s better to remove Edge Chromium entirely if you never plan to use it.

The thing is, if you try to uninstall the browser from the Apps & Features menu in system settings, the “Uninstall” button next to Edge is now greyed out. If you’re like me, you probably hopped over to the Control Panel to uninstall it via the “Programs and Features” tab … except that the update also removed Edge from the list of installed programs, so it can’t be uninstalled that way, either.

Don’t worry, though. This doesn’t mean Edge Chromium has to take up permanent residence on your computer. You’ll just have to get a little more creative to remove it.

How to uninstall Edge Chromium

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

You can uninstall Edge Chromium from Windows 10 with some simple PowerShell wizardry.

Open Windows File Explorer Type “C:Program Files (x86)MicrosoftEdgeApplication” into the address bar and hit Enter. This should open the Edge installation folder — if not, try navigating to the folder manually, or search for “Edge” in File Explorer. There should be a folder with a numerical name. The name is the same as the current version of Edge installed on your PC. For example, at the time of writing, the folder on my machine is “83.0.478.58.” Open that folder. Find and open the “Installer” folder. In this folder, click the “File” tab in the upper-left of the File Explorer window, then go to File > Open Windows Powershell > Open Windows Powershell as administrator. Click “Yes” when prompted to allow the program to make changes to your system. Type .setup.exe — uninstall — system-level — verbose-logging — force-uninstall into Powershell and press Enter to run the command and let it run.

[Geeker Mag]