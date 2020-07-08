Fix This iPhone Battery Bug by Ditching Apple Music

Cases of an odd battery-draining iOS bug are on the rise and the Apple Music app appears to be the culprit, with reports showing that the app can rapidly eat up to 95 per cent of a device’s battery for no reason. The issue affects a wide variety of iOS devices, but most of the recent cases appear to be running iOS version 13.5.1 (though cases have been reported on earlier versions, too).

Sometimes bugs have a clear cause, but no one has identified why some users are experiencing the Apple Music app battery drain. Unfortunately, there isn’t a clean fix to the bug, either.

Apple has yet to comment on the Apple Music app bug despite the sharp uptick in cases after the iOS 13.5.1 update. Hopefully, with more users reporting the same issue across so many devices, an official patch will show up soon.

In the meantime, there are a few short-term fixes that might help you out. The most effective solution (for now) is to delete the Apple Music app from your device. In some cases, users can reinstall the app without the bug recurring, but others haven’t been so lucky. Here are some other possible solutions that have been suggested, via Mac Rumours:

Force quit the Music app.

Restart / Restore your ‌iPhone‌.

Turn off Automatic Downloads (Settings -> Music -> Automatic Downloads).

Disable background app refresh (Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh -> Disable Music).

Turn off Mobile Data (Settings -> Music -> Mobile Data).

Cancel all downloads in the Music Library.

None of them are sure-fire fixes, so you might need to try a few before something works (if at all). If you delete and reinstall the Apple Music app and it’s still depleting your iPhone’s battery even after trying these supplemental changes, the only option is to remove it for the time being. Here’s hoping you weren’t too wedded to your playlists — or don’t mind listening via your HomePod or web browser, at least.