Level Up Your Life

Run, Don’t Walk, These 5 Smart Watches Are Under $200

Bree Grant

Published 2 hours ago: February 15, 2022 at 1:53 pm -
Filed to:amazon-partership
dealssmart watchsmart watches
Run, Don’t Walk, These 5 Smart Watches Are Under $200
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If a smart watch has been on your must-buy list for some time now but somehow felt out of your budget, we’ve got good news for you. You can buy a range of affordable, well-reviewed options that’ll still help you achieve your goals.

No matter what your workout of choice is, these smart watches cover all the basics — heart rate and oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, period tracking, multi-sport modes, workout data, and built-in GPS tracking, as well as playing music and sending and receiving alerts and notifications.

While they might not come with as many fancy features as the Apple or Garmin watches, they do come with everything you need at a very affordable price tag.

Scroll to shop our picks of the top-reviewed smart watches under $200.

READ MORE
11 Gym Equipment Pieces That’ll Actually Make You Want to Work Out At Home

SoundPEATS Smart Watch, $62.99

smart watches

If you’re looking for an affordable smart watch that still tracks your fitness stats like heart rate, workout data and sleep, as well as playing music and sending and receiving alerts and notifications, then the SoundPEATS watches are well within your reach. It comes with a pretty solid 4.3-star average review on Amazon Australia and glowing reviews from users.

You can buy the SoundPEATS Smart Watch ($62.99) from Amazon here.

UMIDIGI Smart Watch, $66.99

The Umidigi watch is another super affordable option that offers everything you need from a fitness tracker — 24/7 heart rate and oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, period tracking, multi-sport mode and a built-in GPS. It has almost 5,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.1-star rating, with most users claiming it’s an excellent value for money product.

You can buy the UMIDIGI Smart Watch ($66.99) from Amazon here.

TOZO S2 Smart Watch, $55.99

smart watches

Offering up to 20 different sports modes, the Tozo S2 smart watch tracks everything from your workouts to your sleep patterns. It also comes with the built-in Alexa feature so you can ask questions, play music, check the weather, and set alarms and timers.

You can buy the TOZO S2 Smart Watch ($55.99) from Amazon here.

Haylou Solar Smart Watch, $112.99

The Haylou Solar Smar Watch is another great affordable option. It comes with all the features you need to track everything from your bike rides and runs, through to sleep patterns and heart rates. After receiving almost 400 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating out of 5, users praised it as a great value for money fitness tracker.

You can buy the Haylou Solar Smart Watch ($112.99) from Amazon here.

Garmin Venu Sq was $299, now $174

If you are looking for a watch from one of the more well-known brands, Garmin often has pretty decent sales on Amazon, like this Garmin Venu Sq watch that’s now $174 (usually $299). The Garmin Venu Sq comes with over 20 pre-loaded sports modes, the ability to plan your workouts and monitor your health and fitness goals, as well as lifestyle functions like messaging, calls and alerts, along with tap and go payments.

You can buy the Garmin Venu Sq (now $174) from Amazon here.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.