Run, Don’t Walk, These 5 Smart Watches Are Under $200

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If a smart watch has been on your must-buy list for some time now but somehow felt out of your budget, we’ve got good news for you. You can buy a range of affordable, well-reviewed options that’ll still help you achieve your goals.

No matter what your workout of choice is, these smart watches cover all the basics — heart rate and oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, period tracking, multi-sport modes, workout data, and built-in GPS tracking, as well as playing music and sending and receiving alerts and notifications.

While they might not come with as many fancy features as the Apple or Garmin watches, they do come with everything you need at a very affordable price tag.

Scroll to shop our picks of the top-reviewed smart watches under $200.

READ MORE 11 Gym Equipment Pieces That’ll Actually Make You Want to Work Out At Home

If you’re looking for an affordable smart watch that still tracks your fitness stats like heart rate, workout data and sleep, as well as playing music and sending and receiving alerts and notifications, then the SoundPEATS watches are well within your reach. It comes with a pretty solid 4.3-star average review on Amazon Australia and glowing reviews from users.

You can buy the SoundPEATS Smart Watch ($62.99) from Amazon here.

The Umidigi watch is another super affordable option that offers everything you need from a fitness tracker — 24/7 heart rate and oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, period tracking, multi-sport mode and a built-in GPS. It has almost 5,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.1-star rating, with most users claiming it’s an excellent value for money product.

You can buy the UMIDIGI Smart Watch ($66.99) from Amazon here.

Offering up to 20 different sports modes, the Tozo S2 smart watch tracks everything from your workouts to your sleep patterns. It also comes with the built-in Alexa feature so you can ask questions, play music, check the weather, and set alarms and timers.

You can buy the TOZO S2 Smart Watch ($55.99) from Amazon here.

The Haylou Solar Smar Watch is another great affordable option. It comes with all the features you need to track everything from your bike rides and runs, through to sleep patterns and heart rates. After receiving almost 400 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating out of 5, users praised it as a great value for money fitness tracker.

You can buy the Haylou Solar Smart Watch ($112.99) from Amazon here.

If you are looking for a watch from one of the more well-known brands, Garmin often has pretty decent sales on Amazon, like this Garmin Venu Sq watch that’s now $174 (usually $299). The Garmin Venu Sq comes with over 20 pre-loaded sports modes, the ability to plan your workouts and monitor your health and fitness goals, as well as lifestyle functions like messaging, calls and alerts, along with tap and go payments.

You can buy the Garmin Venu Sq (now $174) from Amazon here.