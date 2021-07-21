This Smart Watch Combines Style with Functionality, and Is Currently $130 Off

The majority of smart watch designs either fall into two categories: it looks similar to the glass square design popularised by the Apple Watch, or it looks like a streamlined version of a chunky digital sport watch.

Now, neither of those designs are inherently bad, but they both lack a certain kind of class and style of traditional watches.

That’s not to say there aren’t classier smart watches. Take the Fossil Gen 5E (42mm), for example, which is a smart watch that has plenty of style and substance. It’s a smart watch, but it’s also a smart watch.

On top of that, you can currently pick it up for $299, saving yourself a nice $130 off its $429 recommended retail price. This deal expires at 11.59pm, July 21, so you have until midnight tonight to snap it up.

With a classy gold-tone stainless steel design and touchscreen AMOLED display, the Fossil Gen 5E is powered by Google’s Work OS, which is compatible with both Android and Apple smartphones.

The watch comes with a magnetic USB rapid charger, which can get its battery from empty to 80% full within an hour. This Fossil watch also has adjustable smart battery modes to help keep it juiced for longer.

While its design doesn’t exactly scream “fitness watch“, the Fossil Gen 5E does come with a heart rate monitor and activity tracker, along with a built-in GPS that you can use to track your movement.

It might not be the watch you wear while going for a jog, but it’s a good one to have when it comes to tracking your daily steps to and from the office or while running errands.

You can grab the Fossil Gen 5E (42mm) smart watch here. Again, this deal is only available until midnight tonight, so you only have so much time to pick it up.